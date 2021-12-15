BITRIA TO HOST LIVE WEBINAR ON CRYPTO SEPARATELY MANAGED ACCOUNTS FOR FINANCIAL ADVISORS

Virtual Conference Featuring Ric Edelman From DACFP And Hosted By Steve Sanduski of The Digital Money Advisor Podcast To Focus On Opportunities In The Digital Asset Space

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BITRIA, the pioneering leader in digital asset investing solutions for financial advisors and asset managers, announced that it will host the virtual webinar on digital asset-based separately managed accounts. The event, Crypto Separately Managed Accounts: The Easy Onramp For Financial Advisors, will be held on Dec. 15, and will feature a select group of experts representing the most innovative firms across the crypto investment ecosystem, including Gemini Trust Company, 3iQ Digital Assets and Arbor Digital. BITRIA was recently rebranded from Blockchange Inc., reflecting the growth and success of the company's Crypto SMA and TAMP platform.

Advisors interested in attending the event should visit the registration page.

Dan Eyre, Co-founder and CEO of BITRIA, said, "In today's constantly evolving environment, more and more financial advisors and their clients understand that Bitcoin and other digital assets are an essential component of a diversified portfolio. As questions abound in the advisor community about crypto investing best practices, BITRIA is playing a pivotal role in facilitating conversations between leading subject matter experts and advisors. Our virtual event will feature thought leaders who can bring advisors up to speed on the realities of today's crypto investment environment and how to harness solutions that help clients maximize the advantages of including digital assets in their portfolios."

Distinct from crypto ETFs, investors in crypto SMAs hold the underlying assets in their own portfolios, enabling them to buy and sell holdings when it makes sense for their broader financial goals. This gives advisors and clients the flexibility to consider tax planning needs and investing strategies with more precision.

The two-hour event, which will allow attendees to earn continuing education credits in the investment category, will feature panels on crypto custody and security as well as compliance in the digital asset space. Presenters are to include:

Ric Edelman , Founder of Edelman Financial Engines and Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals . Ric is a three-time No. 1-ranked independent financial advisor in the United States , according to Barron's, as well as a New York Times best-selling author. He will discuss the need for advisors to "not miss the boat" in a still-nascent industry and address the need for the wealth management space to pay greater attention to digital assets at a critical stage of growth. . Ric is a three-time No. 1-ranked independent financial advisor in, according to Barron's, as well as abest-selling author. He will discuss the need for advisors to "not miss the boat" in a still-nascent industry and address the need for the wealth management space to pay greater attention to digital assets at a critical stage of growth.

Kristen Mirabella , Director of Business Development at Gemini Trust Company . Gemini is the cryptocurrency custodian and exchange founded in 2014 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss that allows customers to buy, sell, and store digital assets. Kristen will discuss the differences between TradFi custody and Crypto custody, and how working with an SMA partner can simplify the process. . Gemini is the cryptocurrency custodian and exchange founded in 2014 bythat allows customers to buy, sell, and store digital assets. Kristen will discuss the differences between TradFi custody and Crypto custody, and how working with an SMA partner can simplify the process.

Chris Matta , President of 3iQ Digital Assets, U.S., the subsidiary of 3iQ Digital Asset Management , Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than $2.7 billion in assets under management. 3iQ U.S. largest digital asset investment fund manager with more thanin assets under management. 3iQ U.S. recently launched a Crypto SMA product powered by Gemini and BITRIA.

Matthew Kolesky , President at Arbor Capital and Director at Arbor Digital , a provider of SMAs in the digital asset class. Matt began mining Bitcoin in 2010 and was a licensed investment professional at Charles Schwab and Co. prior to launching Arbor Capital. , a provider of SMAs in the digital asset class. Matt began mining Bitcoin in 2010 and was a licensed investment professional at Charles Schwab and Co. prior to launching Arbor Capital.

Dan Eyre , CEO of BITRIA, the industry-leading Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform for wealth managers and asset managers. Dan will discuss how SMAs are the ideal crypto vehicle for financial advisors, compare SMAs to trusts, funds, and ETFs, and explain how an SMA would work in the crypto space. He will also provide a short BITRIA demo during the virtual event. Dan will discuss how SMAs are the ideal crypto vehicle for financial advisors, compare SMAs to trusts, funds, and ETFs, and explain how an SMA would work in the crypto space. He will also provide a short BITRIA demo during the virtual event.

Other panelists include Samantha Viola, Head of Digital Assets at Linn Wealth, Greg Johnson, CEO of Rubicon Crypto, Bryan Courchesne, CEO of Digital Asset Investment Management, Paul Farella, Managing Director of Willow Crypto, Baxter Hines, Chief Investment Officer of Honeycomb Digital Investments, Ranjan Grover, Ph.D., CIO and Portfolio Manager of Leavenworth Capital, Eric Viavattene, Chief Operating Officer of Kingsly Capital, Phil Stanley, Chief Executive Officer at PM Squared Financial, and Andrew Huck, President of Gulfstream Digital.

Steve Sanduski, CFP®, of The Digital Money Advisor Podcast and long-time coach to financial advisors at Life-Centered Planning technology company ROL Advisor, will serve as host.

Mr. Eyre concluded, "BITRIA welcomes all advisors and asset managers to join us for this live webinar, where they will be presented with an opportunity to learn how crypto SMAs can give their clients professionally managed exposure to digital assets in a seamless, convenient and efficient way. Crypto SMAs are a valuable tool that wealth managers can use to build a foundation that can evolve with next-generation Decentralized Finance and tokenized assets. As the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies is progressing apace, BITRIA is pleased to help advisors demystify crypto investing, while spotlighting the benefits of deploying the most robust digital asset investing solutions currently available."

About BITRIA

BITRIA simplifies the path to digital asset investing for financial advisors. Its Digital Asset SMA and Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform solutions offer a range of options for advisors to offer their clients the advantages and flexibility of direct asset ownership, together with a broad selection of asset choices that can be tailored to the growth and risk appetites of different classes of investors. BITRIA, a Division of Blockchange Inc., was founded in 2017 and has its headquarters in San Francisco, California. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://bitria.io or contact marketing@bitria.io.

Blockchange Inc. is not and never has been affiliated with Blockchange Ventures (www.blockchange.vc).

Media Contacts:

Donald Cutler or Elizabeth Shim

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4861

dcutler@haventower.com or eshim@haventower.com

