Serverfarm Expands Into The Middle East With Its First Hyperscale Data Center in Israel Development Underway in Serverfarm's Central Israel ISR3 Facility

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid rapid digital growth and the soaring demand in the Middle East region for high-quality data center colocation, Serverfarm announces the development of ISR3, its first hyperscale facility in Israel. Developed in partnership with Israel Infrastructure Fund , ISR3 is located in central Israel. This modern, secure and highly efficient facility will rapidly bring 9MW of critical capacity to Israel's accelerating digital economy in the latter half of 2022.

Serverfarm's ISR3 Data Center

ISR3 is the first Middle East-based facility and venture for Serverfarm, whose global data center portfolio and operations span over 700 locations in 45 countries, including locations in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Canada and the United States. However, the company is no stranger to this region. Serverfarm and its principals have extensive local, regional and international real estate development experience specializing in the hotel and residential real estate and data center markets.

"As leading tech and hyperscale organizations continue to expand into Israel and across the Middle East, we see an opportunity to leverage our expertise and deep roots in this region," said Avner Papouchado , Founder and CEO of Serverfarm. "With the launch of ISR3, we're bringing world-class multi-tenant data centers to Israel, allowing organizations to rapidly tap into this growing region and innovate at scale. We're also introducing our world-leading InCommand DMaaS to the region so more IT and data center leaders can optimize their operations and focus on innovation and digital transformation."

Dubbed the Silicon Valley of the Middle East, Israel is poised for exponential data center growth, thanks to its high-tech enterprise progress coupled with newly announced hyperscale cloud zones. In parallel with the development of ISR3, Serverfarm is actively developing additional opportunities to further expand its footprint in Israel and across the Middle East.

For more information on Serverfarm's hyperscale data center in Israel, ISR3, visit https://www.serverfarmllc.com/tel-aviv-data-center/.

About Serverfarm

Serverfarm is an award-winning global data center developer and operator. With InCommand DMaaS, the company's data center management as a service platform, Serverfarm maximizes enterprise customers' infrastructure efficiencies, providing end-to-end visibility and control over their IT and data center environments. As a result, Serverfarm customers and their teams gain agility, reliability and efficiencies, allowing them to focus on innovation. For more information, visit www.serverfarmllc.com .

