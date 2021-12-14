Encompass Health announces plans to build an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Cleveland, Ohio area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced plans to build a freestanding, 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital near Cleveland, Ohio.

The hospital will be located at 19156 Pearl Road in Strongsville, Ohio. The construction start date and hospital opening timeline will be announced at a later date.

"We are excited to bring our rehabilitation services to Northeast Ohio, and we look forward to being a part of the leading healthcare continuum in the region," said Troy DeDecker, president of Encompass Health's Central region. "The new freestanding hospital will improve patient access to rehabilitation services in the Cleveland area through coordinated and connected care that meets patients where they are in their healthcare journeys and makes a positive difference in their lives."

Complementing local acute care services, this inpatient rehabilitation hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24–hour nursing care, this hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care will be provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.

The planned hospital will become part of Encompass Health's national network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. The Company's Ohio footprint currently includes four inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and one home health location.

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 145 hospitals, 249 home health locations, and 95 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements contained in this press release which are not historical facts, such as those relating to the likelihood, timing and effects of the completion of this project, are forward-looking statements. In addition, Encompass Health may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such estimates, projections, and forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and Encompass Health undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Encompass Health's actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the regulatory review and approval process, any adverse outcome of various lawsuits, claims, and legal or regulatory proceedings that may be brought by or against Encompass Health; the possibility this project will experience unexpected delays; the ability to successfully complete and integrate this project consistent with Encompass Health's growth strategy, including realization of anticipated revenues and avoidance of unforeseen exposure to liabilities; the continued spread of COVID-19, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread; the actions to be taken by Encompass Health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in the regulation of the healthcare industry at either or both of the federal and state levels; competitive pressures in the healthcare industry and Encompass Health's response thereto; the hospital's ability to maintain proper local, state and federal licensing; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of Encompass Health's information systems; Encompass Health's ability to attract and retain nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals in a highly competitive environment with often severe staffing shortages and the impact on Encompass Health's labor expenses from potential union activity and staffing shortages; changes, delays in (including in connection with resolution of Medicare payment reviews or appeals), or suspension of reimbursement for Encompass Health's services by governmental or private payors; general conditions in the economy and capital markets; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in Encompass Health's SEC filings and other public announcements, including Encompass Health's Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended Mar. 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2021.

