Positive Outlook for Keto and Paleo Food Market

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. food and beverage industry has been impacted heavily by COVID-19. As consumers have snacked more at home and some have seen their weight creep up, consumers have become more interested in low-carb eating plans in efforts to improve their health or assist in shedding pounds. The keto and paleo diet both feature lower carb content and have a generally healthy perception among consumers, leading to increased demand for keto and paleo food and beverage products.

Packaged Facts Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Packaged Facts)

According to survey data from Packaged Facts, 20% of consumers report following the keto diet at least sometimes. This reveals that although the number of dedicated adherents who follow the keto diet most of the time remains very small, a much larger number of consumers may occasionally follow the diet or buy corresponding products.

As reported by Packaged Facts' new report Keto and Paleo Consumers: High Protein/Low Carb Diet Trends and Opportunities, the keto and paleo food and beverage market is expected to grow through 2026 on the strength of consumer interest in and increasing awareness of these diets.

For more information see the Keto and Paleo Consumers: High Protein/Low Carb Diet Trends and Opportunities report page. This report examines trends across the U.S. market for foods and beverages with keto and paleo claims, as well as general low-carb and high protein trends. This report also considers the current and longer-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, the food and beverage market, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter (@packaged_facts), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@packagedfacts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Packaged Facts