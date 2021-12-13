Keisha Taylor Starr appointed new chief marketing officer for Scripps Networks

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keisha Taylor Starr has been hired as chief marketing officer for Scripps Networks, effective Jan. 3, 2022.

Taylor Starr will set the vision and lead marketing strategies across the portfolio of the nine Scripps national networks as well as direct the marketing, brand strategy and creative for each network. She will be based in Atlanta and will report to Lisa Knutson, president of Scripps Networks.

"Keisha is a remarkably talented executive whose multi-faceted experience marketing top brands and programming across multiple platforms will be a tremendous asset for us as we connect consumers with the news, information and entertainment they're seeking," said Knutson.

The Scripps Networks, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), reach nearly every American household through national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal.

Taylor Starr has more than 20 years of media experience across news, sports and entertainment. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of marketing and public relations for the digital news outlet The Recount. She led the brand's expansion into new content verticals and the go-to-market strategy for the company's various products. Taylor Starr previously oversaw marketing for Learfield IMG College, including graphic design, research and analytics, client insights and innovation and events as the senior VP of integrated marketing. She was an integral member of the executive leadership team and collaborated with colleagues and partner brands in supporting revenue generation and business development initiatives.

"As a graduate of Hampton University's Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, the opportunity to serve as a member of the senior leadership team for a division of the E.W. Scripps company is a full-circle moment for me," said Taylor Starr. "Given the dynamic range of the networks' programming across news and entertainment, I look forward to developing marketing campaigns that deliver both cultural and business impact."

Taylor Starr spent a decade with WarnerMedia (formerly Turner Broadcasting), leading award-winning teams across entertainment (TNT/tbs) and news (CNN) networks. Before joining WarnerMedia, Taylor Starr began her career as an assistant account executive for BBDO ad agency in Atlanta.

She was selected as a 2017 "Game Changer: Women in Sports Business" by the Sports Business Journal, and her work has been highlighted in Advertising Age's list of the "Top 15 Global Marketing Stunts."

Taylor Starr holds a bachelor's degree in mass communications/media studies from Hampton University. She has served on several industry diversity councils and committees. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

