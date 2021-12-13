Chubb Reaches Agreement-in-Principle with Boy Scouts of America

ZURICH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and other parties today, an agreement-in-principle has been reached in the BSA bankruptcy. Under this agreement, assuming approval, Century Indemnity Company and other Chubb companies will pay $800 million and obtain a broad release for all Chubb companies from BSA-related abuse claims. The net financial impact to the company from the settlement will be substantially reduced by carried reserves and third-party reinsurance. This agreement-in-principle is contingent on a variety of conditions and court approvals.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements made in this press release regarding the agreement-in-principle, the proposed settlement and the resulting financial impact reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially as set forth in these statements. Additional information regarding factors that could cause differences from these forward-looking statements appears in the company's filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chubb Limited