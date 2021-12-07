- 60 percent of managers say they are spending more time on hiring than in 2019

Survey: The Great Resignation is Hitting Managers the Hardest - 60 percent of managers say they are spending more time on hiring than in 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Managers are more burned out than workers, according to a new study by Oracle NetSuite and Wakefield Research that examines the impact on businesses of the Great Resignation. The study of 500 executives, managers, and workers across the U.S. found that despite managers and workers both working longer hours, managers are more worried about burnout and much more likely to quit without having a new job lined up. The study also examined the ways businesses can address the challenges of the Great Resignation and identified the need for more training, self-service technology, and automation to solve talent shortages.

The Great Resignation is hitting managers the hardest

The Great Resignation Has Led to Manager Burnout

Longer hours have impacted managers harder than employees and are leading to more burnout among managers.

The 40-hour week has ended for executives, managers and workers. The average manager is now working 49 hours each week – with 60 percent spending more time on hiring than in 2019 – the average executive is working 48 hours a week, and the average worker is working 46 hours a week.

Longer hours are impacting executives, managers and workers differently. Managers are the most worried about burnout with 37 percent of managers identifying burnout as a key reason for leaving, compared with 28 percent of executives, and only 13 percent of workers.

Managers have been hit hardest by the burnout. 47 percent of managers are considering taking a less demanding job and 35 percent are considering quitting without having another job lined up. In contrast, only 9 percent of workers have considered quitting without having a job lined up.

Executives and Workers Want More Training, Self-Service Technology and Automation to Solve Talent Shortages

When asked how to solve the challenges presented by the Great Resignation, executives and workers were aligned on the priority areas that growing businesses should focus on.

Provide more in-house training (45 percent of executives; 43 percent of workers)

Compensate for continuing education (33 percent of executives; 40 percent of workers)

Implement self-service technology for customers (33 percent of executives; 35 percent of workers)

Implement more automation (37 percent of executives; 31 percent of workers)

"As a record number of employees reevaluate their roles and make changes in their careers, businesses have faced new and changing talent challenges," said Art Wittmann, editor, Oracle NetSuite. "As our survey shows, the added stress of constant business change and a difficult hiring environment has left managers feeling burned out. While executives are stressed by supply chain problems and meeting growing demands, it's the managers who've had to see to business while managing COVID-19 restrictions. The data shows about half of managers have had enough and are considering taking on a less demanding job."

Learn more about this survey here: https://www.netsuite.com/portal/business-benchmark-brainyard/industries/articles/cfo-central/great-resignation.shtml

Methodology

Research findings are based on a survey conducted by NetSuite and Wakefield Research across the United States between late September and early October. For this survey, 100 executives were asked questions about actions taken to deal with talent shortages and similar issues of the moment. Additionally, 250 managers were asked similar questions, but instead about the team they manage. Finally, 150 workers were asked about their personal perspective on labor issues and their work. In the case of morale, executives were asked about the company's workforce; managers about their team; and workers about their own morale.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 27,000 customers in 215 countries and dependent territories.

Learn more at https://www.netsuite.com. Like us on Facebook, and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Oracle NetSuite Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle NetSuite)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle NetSuite