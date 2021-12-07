Landini Associates Designs New ALDI Corner Store, Expanding Global Chain with Locally Inspired Retail

SYDNEY, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The internationally renowned design firm known for innovative retail environments, Landini Associates, has announced the debut of their design for ALDI Corner Store , a bold local, art-infused small-format retail model created for the iconic global supermarket chain and launched in Sydney, Australia. The work builds on the success of "Project Fresh," the firm's nationwide redesign of ALDI Australia's large-format stores, and was conceived in collaboration with company executives.

A team of designers and strategic thinkers from around the world, Landini Associates delivers multi-skilled works melding strategy, architecture, interior, graphic, product, furniture and digital design. Most of the firm’s projects engage all of these disciplines, and currently they are working in Australia, New Zealand, North America, South America, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Asia and the UAE. Landini Associates works across all sectors of retail, hospitality and foodservice.

Design for new small-format retail model embraces fresh food, local artists, and elevated customer experience for cities



Known for its multidisciplinary abilities, Landini Associates created all of ALDI Corner Store's naming, interiors, and in-store graphic communications, including identity, signage, wayfinding, ticketing, tone of voice, and uniforms.

With its emphasis on urban locations, the layout of ALDI Corner Store is driven by the need to refurbish existing buildings rather than construct new properties. "The new Corner Store layout is aligned to the needs of a local, largely walk-in customer base, with simple navigation, self-checkouts, fresh offerings, quality products and everyday low prices with a nostalgic neighborhood feel," said Huw Longman, Director, ALDI Corner Store Project, earlier this year.

Each ALDI Corner Store will be designed to celebrate its community through local art partnerships to "honor differences while embracing operational affinities and create an overall atmosphere that is consistent with the ALDI brand," according to Mark Landini, Creative Director, Landini Associates.

"We wanted to create a solution that is both a design signature and memorably ALDI but also something truly different. We have ensured that each ALDI Corner Store will be recognizable and distinct, both in the design parameters and in this first store by commissioning a unique artwork," adds Landini.

The debut ALDI Corner Store at 99 Mount Street in North Sydney unveils the work of Sydney artist Mulga, who was commissioned by Landini Associates to decorate the interior and façade of the North Sydney site. A second ALDI Corner Store designed by Landini Associates is planned for a 2022 opening.

For a consistent brand atmosphere and customer experience, each ALDI Corner Store will feature a sustainable materials palette of pale brick, white tiles and blockwork, terrazzo, black and galvanized steel mesh, timber palettes, oak and walnut finishes. These materials combine with Landini Associates-designed retail graphics solutions, providing a consistent appeal from naming and messaging to store signage and navigation, including checkouts, self-checkout locations, basket storage, signage on shopping carts, and staff uniforms.

CONTACT: Chris Sullivan, 914-462-2096, chris@ccsullivan.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landini Associates