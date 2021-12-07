Cypress Development Provides Update on Pilot Plant and Lithium Extraction Process for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada

TSXV: CYP | OTCQB: CYDVF

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") Cypress Development is pleased to report a successful pilot plant start-up for extraction testing of lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100% owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. The first full test was completed with 72 hours of continuous operation. The Company expects testing to continue as it awaits final results from assays.

Cypress Development Provides Update on Pilot Plant & Lithium Extraction Process for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

"The progress so far has been positive, and we are pleased with the initial results" stated Bill Willoughby, President and CEO of Cypress Development.

During this first test, sampling was conducted at six-hour intervals. Analyses of solution samples at various points throughout the plant were conducted using the ICP unit on-site. These preliminary results are encouraging, with expected to better-than-expected values. Final results are pending assays of these solution samples along with the samples of residues and precipitates, which have been sent to ALS Global.

Performance within areas of the Pilot Plant:

Leaching performed as expected, yielding solution grades of 350 to 700 ppm lithium.

The Lionex Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") process appears to be functioning well, yielding a return solution back to leach of less than 10 ppm lithium.

The primary and secondary impurity removal stages were combined to improve efficiency and are delivering low impurity solutions to the DLE process.

Solids-liquid separation and washing of the tailings appears to be performing very well.

Operating improvements are being implemented.

