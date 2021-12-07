The two leaders announced a partnership that includes a new JEOL demonstration facility located in Covalent's Silicon Valley lab. The partnership will accelerate applications development and broaden client access to a suite of state-of-art instrumentation and analytical services.

Covalent Metrology and JEOL Announce Partnership, Silicon Valley Demonstration Facility The two leaders announced a partnership that includes a new JEOL demonstration facility located in Covalent's Silicon Valley lab. The partnership will accelerate applications development and broaden client access to a suite of state-of-art instrumentation and analytical services.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent Metrology, a leading North American provider of analytical services, announces its partnership with JEOL a global leader in the development of cutting-edge scientific instruments used in microscopy, analytical chemistry, and materials characterization. JEOL's state-of-art metrology instruments spanning these disciplines are coming soon to the announced JEOL USA demonstration facility, located within Covalent's Silicon Valley lab.

Covalent Metrology logo (PRNewsfoto/Covalent Metrology)

The partnership deepens JEOL's presence in Silicon Valley and will expand Covalent's capacity and capabilities offered.

Covalent works with scientists and engineers from more than thirty industries, including semiconductor, battery and energy storage, electronics, and medical devices. The new demonstration facility will receive JEOL's top-of-line electron microscopes and spectrometers over the coming months and will soon benefit clients across these sectors.

The partnership deepens JEOL's presence in Silicon Valley and will expand Covalent's capacity and capabilities offered. The demonstration facility will serve as a platform to research and highlight technologies and methods tailored for advanced material and device analysis. JEOL will work closely with Covalent's team of experts to deepen understanding of the market's analytical needs - informing JEOL's development of next generation hardware, software, and applications research.

The Covalent and JEOL USA partnership delivers on their commitment to providing market access to advanced learning opportunities, and access to expertise and firsthand experience with cutting-edge instrumentation. The partners will host a variety of demonstrations and educational events at the lab's demonstration facility. JEOL's commitment to providing Covalent experts access to the company's newest instruments, ensures Covalent customers benefit from the most advanced instrumentation available.

Craig Hunter, Covalent Founder and CEO, commented, "JEOL has been a pioneer and leader in analytical instrumentation for 70 years. Their products are enabling some of the most exciting science and engineering happening around the world right now – work that is revolutionizing so many aspects of our modern society. We are honored that JEOL has chosen to partner in such a meaningful way with Covalent, and we are thrilled to house their Silicon Valley and West Coast demonstration lab here in Sunnyvale."

Robert Pohorenec, President of JEOL USA, stated, "Covalent Metrology provides world-class expertise to a very diverse set of industries in order to solve very complex problems. They and their clients require state-of-the-art metrology and analytical instrumentation. Partnering with Covalent Metrology is an exciting opportunity for JEOL to expand awareness of JEOL's technology in the industries served by Covalent and it will provide us deeper insight into the needs of researchers and industries that both our organizations desire to serve."

About Covalent Metrology

Covalent Metrology is a disruptive analytical services laboratory and platform based in Sunnyvale, California. Its mission is to help companies who use advanced materials to get better data and insights more easily and affordably to facilitate faster development and production. Covalent is dramatically changing the characterization and imaging landscape by combining transparent pricing, data platforms, and top-notch customer service with world-class scientists, state-of-art tools, and strategic partnerships.

Covalent now has over 500 customers in 30+ industries.

Learn more at: https://covalentmetrology.com

About JEOL

Since 1949, the JEOL legacy has been one of outstanding innovation in developing instruments used to advance scientific research and technology. JEOL has more than 70 years of expertise in the field of electron microscopy, more than 60 years in mass spectrometry and NMR spectrometry, and more than 50 years of e-beam lithography leadership.

JEOL USA, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of JEOL Ltd. Japan, was incorporated in the United States in 1962. The primary business of JEOL USA is sales of new instruments and peripherals and support of a vast installed base of instruments throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America.

Learn more at www.jeolusa.com

JEOL USA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Covalent Metrology