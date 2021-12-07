Clinch Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the "Personalization Everywhere" company that leads the industry in AI-driven omnichannel personalization (DCO) and dynamic ad-serving across CTV, OTT, programmatic, social, native, audio, and DOOH, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Clinch.

An unprecedented 100% of Clinch employees said it's a great place to work – compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, per a confidential, third-party survey deployed by the Great Place to Work® organization.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Clinch is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Clinch's company mantra, "personalization everywhere," extends far beyond a business use case, as birthdays, personal accomplishments, and work anniversaries are shared regularly through multiple employee touchpoints to ensure that every individual is recognized as a crucial part of the organization and its growth.

Monthly rockstar awards that celebrate individual employee accomplishments, endless summer Fridays, unlimited PTO, weekly office happy hours, competitive human and pet insurance packages, and 401k matching are just some of the ways that Clinch showcases its belief in the human aspect of its business as well as its appreciation for the talented team that fuels its success.

"At Clinch, we pride ourselves not only on providing world-class service to our clients, but also being a fun, collaborative, and exciting place to work, where everyone's voice can be heard, and the entire team feels valued," said Oz Etzioni, CEO, and co-founder of Clinch. "We owe this achievement to our dedicated employees, and thank them for helping us earn this recognition."

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

