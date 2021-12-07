BRI Invites the World to Discover Indonesian MSMEs at UMKM EXPO(RT) BRIlianpreneur 2021

BRI Invites the World to Discover Indonesian MSMEs at UMKM EXPO(RT) BRIlianpreneur 2021

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk or BRI (IDX: BBRI) announces its largest Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) creative industry virtual exhibition, the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2021, titled "From Indonesia for the World " is to be held on December 1-16, 2021.

(Left to Right) Sunarso, BRI President Director; Achmad Royadi, BRI Senior Executive Vice President Treasury and Global Services; and Yoga Sadana, CEO of PT Siger Jaya Abadi at UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR press conference on Wed (01/12)

As Indonesia's economy recovers from setbacks caused by the pandemic, the BRILIANPRENEUR 2021 MSME EXPO(RT), with its over 500 participating businesses, aims to be a moment of revival for Indonesian MSMEs towards economic growth.

"The BRILIANPRENEUR program supports BRI's commitment as an agent of development for Indonesian MSMEs," said Sunarso, President Director of BRI. "As a bank focusing on the MSME sector, BRI sees great opportunities in helping local products compete globally."

This year's exhibition is conducted virtually in 3D, featuring a thematical outdoor concept of five tourist destinations in Indonesia: Raja Ampat, Borobudur, Toba, Ubud (Bali), and Tanjung Kelayang (Belitung), with performances, coaching clinics, inspirational talks, Do It Yourself (Yuk Berkarya), podcasts, business matching sessions and training for MSMEs to achieve international standards.

"Discussion topics include global marketing practices, legal issues around exporting and importing goods with experts from each field," added Sunarso.

A participant, Yoga Sadana, CEO of PT Siger Jaya Abadi, believes that his team will get insights and valuable knowledge to optimise their products' global success through this program. "Through training and workshops that improve production capacity and MSME quality, they will be better prepared to compete globally," said Yoga.

The MSME EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2021 targets 105 buyers, from 30 countries. Through business matching sessions, BRI opens access to Indonesian business for international buyers for mutually beneficial cooperation.

BRI customers can enjoy various promotions and discounts until December 31, 2021, by purchasing products via Shopee and PADI MSMEs or making payments using BRI debit and credit cards.

Attendees include Amam Sukriyanto, BRI Small and Medium Business Director; Surpari, BRI Micro Business Director; Handayani, Consumer Business Director; Achmad Royadi, BRI Senior Executive Vice President Treasury and Global Services; and Yoga Sadana, CEO of PT Siger Jaya Abadi.

Activities can be accessed through brilliantpreneur.com, BRI YouTube, and other BRI social media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)