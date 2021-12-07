Any.do announces its team collaboration platform that puts individuals at the center

For its 10th anniversary, Any.do, the leading to-do list app for individuals reinvents itself to become a full productivity platform for teams and individuals alike

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 30m people rely on Any.do with their everyday tasks , events, and overall daily planning . As it's celebrating its 10 years anniversary, Any.do is finally arriving at the workplace.

Two years into the pandemic, we've all seen how team collaboration platforms excel at serving managers, yet completely fail to serve the employee's personal needs. In turn, more often than not, these employees find themselves struggling through the hardships of juggling work and life with no clear separation, leading to high levels of stress and exhaustion.

Introducing Any.do Workspace - a place where managers can get a clear view of everyone's progress, while still allowing for each team member to have their own private space to plan their day (both personally and professionally).

"For the past decade, we mainly focused on building our platform to help people stay organized and get more done." Says Omer Perchik, Any.do's Founder & CEO. "Now, since work and life cannot be separated, we had to completely reimagine how the productivity platform of the future would look like. We have taken our learnings from working with individuals for the past ten years and combined them with some of the simplest, most effective collaboration methods. We created a new product category that simultaneously caters to both individuals' and managers' needs."

With the rise of the autonomous employee, Any.do believes that "The 'future of work' is not just about work. It's about how work makes space for people's personal lives, providing team members both flexibility and ownership. "At the end of the day, it is important to remember that those companies that survived, grew, and thrived during COVID did so because of their amazingly resilient employees. They are the ones who made the difference and deserve recognition and proper tooling" adds Perchik.

Any.do Workspace is now in a closed beta. If you wish to get early access sign up here

Any.do is one of the world's most popular productivity apps with over 30M users. Founded in 2011 by Omer Perchik and Yoni Lindenfeld and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

