2022 Hyundai Tucson Adds Rugged XRT Trim

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has announced the addition of a rugged 2022 Tucson XRT trim with a bold, new look for enthusiasts. The Tucson XRT offers exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Tucson models, including XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements. The Tucson XRT trim builds upon the Tucson SEL with Convenience package and is available on internal combustion models with or without Hyundai's exclusive HTRAC® AWD. The Tucson XRT FWD is $32,625, and the XRT AWD is $34,125, including $1,225 destination charges.
2022 Tucson XRT
(Includes Internal-Combustion Model SEL + Convenience Pkg., excluding sunroof)
- XRT-exclusive front and rear fascia with rugged detailing
- XRT-exclusive prominent side cladding
- XRT-exclusive black monotone exterior side mirrors
- XRT-exclusive black 19-inch alloy wheels with rugged design
- Dark side window surrounds
- Approach lighting/Side steps
- Black-only interior cloth seating/Black headliner
- Roof cross rails/Tow hitch
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America