Tough Enough to Wear Pink™ is back in Las Vegas to celebrate its 17th year

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tough Enough to Wear Pink returns tonight to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada to celebrate Tough Enough to Wear Pink night at the WNFR. Rodeo athletes and fans alike will be decked out in pink as the annual tradition returns for its 17th year.

"We are thrilled to be back in the saddle here in Las Vegas," said Lacey Wheatley, Director of Tough Enough to Wear Pink." To date we have raised $37 million through Tough Enough to Wear Pink events at rodeos across the U.S. and Canada."

Tough Enough to Wear Pink was founded in 2004 by Terry Wheatley, wife and mother of former professional rodeo cowboys Jim and Wade Wheatley, and a breast cancer survivor herself and Karl Stressman, former director of special events for Wrangler and former Commissioner of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). The idea was to spark a western community movement to help families facing breast cancer. Tough Enough to Wear Pink night was launched at the WNFR with competitors and fans alike sporting pink to show their support. The idea was an instant hit, and rodeo committees across the country were asking how they could bring the campaign to their own hometowns.

Tough Enough to Wear Pink offers planning, marketing, promotional and merchandising support to rodeo committees to host events in their own communities. The money raised stays in the community to promote early detection and mammograms, provide transportation to medical appointments, support local clinics and hospitals and offer assistance to families.

"It's truly a grassroots effort," explained founder Terry Wheatley. "I'm humbled and couldn't be prouder to be part of it."

Terry Wheatley also is the President of Vintage Wine Estates, a leading wine company. A wine she created, Purple Cowboy, gives back 100% of its profits to Tough Enough to Wear Pink. Purple Cowboy is the Official Wine of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association.

Other generous sponsors include: Wrangler, Montana Silversmiths, Twisted X, Cinch Jeans and Las Vegas Events.

Each year, Tough Enough to Wear Pink recognizes the leading fundraising Tough Enough to Wear Pink events. This year, the number one rodeo honor goes to – Cattlemen's Days TETWP. This tenacious group raised over $600,000 that stayed in their hometown. Other notable fundraisers includes TETWP of Montana, The Cowboy's for Cancer Research and Twin Falls TETWP.

About Tough Enough To Wear Pink? ™

TETWP™ was created by entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor Terry Wheatley along with Karl Stressman to bring the sport of professional rodeo and the western community together to rally against breast cancer. Since its inception in 2004, TETWP has empowered rodeos in the U.S. and Canada to focus attention on the need for a cure. To date, the campaign has raised $37 million for breast cancer charities, most of which stays right in the local communities. The grassroots movement has inspired other sports communities to mount their own TETWP campaigns, spreading a message of hope and support that reaches beyond the rodeo arena to competitors, families and fans across America. For more information on how to help, visit www.toughenoughtowearpink.com .

