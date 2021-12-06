Mobilum Technologies Completes Integration of Fiat-to-Crypto On-Ramp Services for BTSE and Joomace and Onboards over 74000 New Customers

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce the successful integration and launch of its fiat-to-crypto on-ramp widget on the BTSE exchange ("BTSE") and JoomAce ("JoomAce") platforms.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mobilum Technologies Inc.) (CNW Group/Mobilum Technologies Inc.)

BTSE is a leading digital assets platform for multi-currency spot and futures trading. It offers its native BTSE Token and also provides OTC trading services, payment gateways and B2B white label solutions for other exchanges and NFT marketplaces.

Following a previously announced partnership with BTSE, Mobilum has integrated its fast, secure, convenient on-ramp payment gateway service onto the BTSE spot exchange, allowing users to purchase digital assets instantly and securely with credit cards or more than 20 fiat or digital currencies.

Mobilum has also completed the integration of its fiat-to-crypto on-ramp widget for Joomace, a company primarily specialized in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Web Development areas of IT. With its innovative and technological solutions, Joomace aims to support the management of organizations using information technology-supported data, to increase the technological level of countries and to increase their international competitiveness

Wojciech Kaszycki , CEO of Mobilum OÜ commented: "We are very pleased with the launch of our fiat-to-crypto on-ramp widget on BTSE and JoomAce. Going into 2022, our objective is to continue onboarding more clients through B2B on-ramp and off-ramp integrations and fulfilling our mission of bridging the gap between traditional finance and the new digital economy."

Joshua Soh, Chief Operating Officer of BTSE, said: "We are delighted to partner with Mobilum to expand BTSE's on-ramp capability. With this on-ramp solution, BTSE users are able to fund their accounts with fiat currency using their Visa or Mastercard, adding flexibility and convenience to the platform's credit card top-up feature."

Mobilum is also pleased to announce that it has onboarded over 74,321 new users since signing a previously announced ( October 19, 2021 press release ) contract for services rendered for its on-ramp service offering. The Company anticipates onboarding up to 600,000 new customers through the contract.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B), a technology-driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Poland, and Estonia.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital assets exchange and fintech company that empowers users by offering a simple and secure way to trade. Its growing suite of financial services is designed to bridge digital assets solutions with traditional finance. BTSE's innovative technology drives a range of products and services featuring multi-currency spot and derivatives trading, in addition to exchange and NFT white labels, OTC, asset management, and payment gateways.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Related Links

https://mobilum.com

https://btse.com

https://joomace.com.tr/payments/mob

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobilum Technologies Inc.