Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Honors WWII Veteran Bernie Regan on his 102nd Birthday Celebration

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care recently celebrated the 102nd birthday of a beloved resident and true American hero, Mr. Bernie Regan.

Bernie's son and daughter-in-law helped the Watercrest family plan a roaring celebration with a Great Gatsby themed birthday party from the Roaring 20's era. The Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach piano lounge was transformed into a speakeasy as women adorned in flapper headpieces and beads accompanied gentleman doffed in gangster-style Fedoras. The party kicked off with a live piano performance, champagne toast and hors d'oeuvres before guests filled the private W room for Bernie's specially requested meal: meatloaf and mashed potatoes with his favorite dessert, German chocolate cake.

Bernie Regan joined the Army Air Corps in 1942 shortly after his college graduation. He trained as a pilot and was stationed in Europe in 1944 flying B-26 bombers. He bombed German supply lines in the lead up to D-Day. Overall, Bernie served 30 years in the military, participated in 150 missions and retired as a colonel. To honor his service on his birthday, Bernie's son, Michael teamed up with Medal of Honor Mail Call, sending letters of thanks to veterans. After just one month, over 400 letters arrived from all over the United States, so many that they lost count.

"Isn't that amazing," said Bernie. "I just can't wait to open them up and see what's in there. I'll be 103 before I get through; people are wonderful."

Watercrest Senior Living recognizes the importance of connecting each resident's cherished memories to their daily activities through the Personal Life Silhouettes program. When a new resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

"We are all honored to have been part of Bernie's iconic and heartwarming birthday celebration," says Kim Haddon, Executive Director of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach. "These events, both big and small, make our Watercrest community truly a family."

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a newly-constructed senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The 92,000 square foot luxury senior living community is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. For information, contact the community at 850-660-7130.

