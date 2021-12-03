SinglePoint Inc. to Present at Sequire Clean Tech & EV Conference

PHOENIX, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company"), a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications to drive better health and living, today announced that Wil Ralston, CEO will present at the virtual Sequire CleanTech & EV Conference on Monday, December 6th, at 1:00 PM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. To schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please visit the Company's profile on the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the conference website and on the Investors section of the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About the Sequire Clean Tech Conference

Around the globe, companies and consumers are shifting their focus to clean technology, electric vehicles, and more sustainable practices. On December 6th, join the Sequire Clean Tech & EV Conference to discover which public companies are emerging as leaders and are innovating this space. Watch and connect with CleanTech executives who are paving the path toward a carbon neutral future.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

SING@jtcir.com

