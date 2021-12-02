T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods Partner with Brandy to Launch a Virtual Snowball Fight to Help Feed Families Facing Hunger This Holiday Season For every #SnowballFightAgainstHunger effect used on TikTok, $1 will be donated to Feeding America®

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods are doing good and spreading joy this holiday season by creating a fun and collaborative way to support families facing hunger. The brands are partnering with famed actress and musical artist Brandy to launch #SnowballFightAgainstHunger, a virtual snowball fight taking place on TikTok from December 2, 2021-December 26, 2021. For every use of their snowball-themed effect, they'll donate $1 -- the equivalent of at least 10 meals* -- up to $1 million** to Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, helping millions of families across the U.S.

T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods partner with Brandy to launch a virtual snowball fight taking place on TikTok from 12/2- 12/26 to benefit Feeding America.

"We are thrilled to partner with Brandy for the second year in a row and to once again give people an opportunity to do good for Feeding America during the season of giving," said Emily Trent, SVP, Marketing Director for HomeGoods. "We encourage everyone to get into the holiday spirit and participate in our #SnowballFightAgainstHunger campaign by making their own TikTok to help spread joy and support this important cause."

"At Feeding America, our mission is to help provide hunger relief to millions of people across the country and rally national support to collectively end hunger," said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. "As a result in part of the pandemic, 38 million people may face hunger in the U.S., so we are grateful for this important partnership with T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods to help make a difference in the lives of neighbors in need."

Brandy will officially kick off the campaign on December 2, 2021 by sharing her own #SnowballFightAgainstHunger content on TikTok, leveraging the snowball-themed effect to encourage users to join in on the fun, create their own TikTok, and give back.

"The holidays are a very special time of year for my family," said Brandy. "I'm so excited and honored to partner with T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods to spread holiday magic in a creative way, while also raising money and awareness for the important work being done by Feeding America."

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks

**From December 2, 2021 to December 26, 2021, The TJX Foundation will donate the equivalent of 10 meals ($1) to Feeding America for every use of the virtual snowball fight-themed effect on TikTok up to a maximum donation of $1,000,000. The TJX Foundation guarantees a minimum donation of $150,000. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

