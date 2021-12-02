Perimeter Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

CLAYTON, Mo., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), producers of PHOS-CHEK® long-term fire retardant and other high-quality firefighting products and oil additives, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 Tuesday, December 14, 2021 before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. EST on the same day. The presentation will be led by Director Haitham Khouri, CEO Edward Goldberg and CFO Barry Lederman.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed through Perimeter's investor relations website at https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/ and as follows:

When : Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:30 AM (EST)

Dial-in Number : 877-407-9764 (Toll-Free), 201-689-8551 (Toll) (No access code needed)

Conference Name : Perimeter Solutions Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Materials Available At: https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/

Replay Available : Tuesday, December 14, 2021 to January 13, 2022 (11:59 PM EST)

Replay Number : 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415

Internet Access : https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hbxgpmM3

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Solutions that Save' – because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. More info: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Contact:

Resource Advantage

Barbara A. Mecchi-Knoll

bmecchi@resourceadvantage.com

View original content:

SOURCE Perimeter Solutions