Loacker Announces Accelerated Sustainability Goals Leading Up to 100 Anniversary

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking its focus on pure goodness to the next level, Loacker, the world's leading wafer brand known for its delicious wafers, patisseries and chocolates, announces its accelerated sustainability plans for 2022 and beyond—including the goal of 100 percent sustainable cocoa by 2025. For more than 95 years, the family-owned company established in the heart of the Italian Alps has committed to using premier, pure ingredients, while also striving to do the right thing as a business community member.

"As a company, we've prioritized the finest ingredients and cared for the world around us and for each other for nearly a century," said TJ Rooney, President Loacker USA. "With the start of a new year, we recognize that the need for sustainable products and practices is more critical than ever, which is why we will continue to go above and beyond with every product and decision we make."

In step with its mission to "make people all over the world happy with pure and wholesome goodness," Loacker strives to hold its products to the highest quality standard. This includes using the best raw materials sourced from sustainably farmed resources and carefully processing products with no artificial additives.

New Commitments in Loacker's Sustainability Journey

As part of Loacker's intensified commitment to the quality and traceability of its raw materials and its sustainable practices, it recently earned Non-GMO Project Verification for its Quadratini and Classic product lines. It's a move that reinforces the company's commitment to sustainable farming, high-quality ingredients of certified origin and transparency about what goes into its products.

In addition, Loacker announces it pledges to:

source 100% certified cocoa by 2025,

source cocoa and other ingredients deforestation-free and conversion-free by 2025

engage 600 acres in fertilizer optimization by 2022.

Pure Goodness Starts with Sustainably-Sourced, Pure Ingredients

All Loacker products are made with ingredients of certified origin, backed by the company's investment in long-term partnerships that provide fair working and living conditions for cocoa and vanilla farmers in Madagascar, Ecuador and the Ivory Coast. Loacker's commitment to top-quality ingredients while respecting both nature and the people involved in the entire production process is demonstrated through key initiatives including:

Loacker's Sustainable Cocoa Farming Project uses only ethically sourced and sustainably produced chocolate. Through collaboration with two cooperatives in the Ivory Coast and Ecuador , Loacker is able to guarantee the finest cocoa flavor, sustainability and control of the supply chain as well as fair conditions for the farmers and fair payments.

The Noccioleti Italiani Project enables Loacker to ensure the supply of 100 percent herbicide-free Italian hazelnuts and has incentivized the introduction of hazelnut orchards in new areas through long-term agreements with 80 farms in six different regions of northern and central Italy . Earlier this year, Loacker sustainably harvested its 1 millionth hazelnut.

The Alpine Milk Initiative dries milk and whey for Loacker's fine chocolate and creams, using Non-GMO Alpine milk sourced directly from Loacker's surroundings in the Alps where small dairy farmers keep a small number of cows.

The Madagascar Vanilla Project works directly with small groups of local farmers north of Madagascar , fostering development through positive community and ecological activities and ensuring the outstanding quality of precious vanilla pods used in the creation of Loacker products.

For more information about Loacker's ongoing efforts to create the best taste using the best-quality natural ingredients while pioneering new ways to source and grow ingredients, visit Loackerusa.com

About Loacker

Loacker is an Italian Wafers & Chocolate family company known for the world's #1 wafer brand and its delicious patisseries and chocolates. Founded in the heart of the Italian Alps more than 95 years ago, the geography of Loacker's origins (Mount Sciliar in the South Tyrolean Dolomites of the Italian Alps) is meaningful because it embodies the natural values of the brand and unique sourcing of ingredients. Since the company was first founded, the Loacker family has always had the highest level of respect for their natural surroundings. From Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in the Noccioleto (hazel groves), to genuine Bourbon vanilla pods from Réunion and Madagascar, Loacker aims to create the best taste using the best quality, natural ingredients.

