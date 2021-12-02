Jet Linx Introduces New Regional Vice President Of Aircraft Management Sales

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing aircraft management, joint ownership and Jet Card membership services through its 20 locations nationwide, announced the promotion of Will Amling to Regional Vice President of Aircraft Management Sales. Effective immediately, Mr. Amling is responsible for overseeing the sales strategy for Jet Linx's Aircraft Management team in support of the Company's long-term growth and expansion plans, with a primary focus on the Chicago and Minneapolis-regions. The announcement was made by Ron Silverman, Chief Commercial Officer of Jet Linx.

"We are excited to welcome Will into his new role with the aircraft management team, following his successful tenure with our Jet Card business," said Mr. Walker. "It's been a pleasure to watch Will grow his role with Jet Linx along with our Jet Card and Aircraft Management business, and we are looking forward to achieving even more success with him at the helm of our sales initiatives for this growing division."

Mr. Amling has been with Jet Linx for nearly three years, having previously served as the Director of Jet Card Sales for Washington D.C and Miami. In the Director of Jet Card Sales role, Mr. Amling grew the Washington D.C. Jet Card membership base threefold, from 40 active members to 130.

Over the past 10 years, Mr. Amling has worked with numerous organizations to help them reach aggressive growth targets. Most recently, during his tenure with SportsRecruits in New York City, Mr. Amling helped grow the company from 12 to 50 employees and $2 million to $5 million in revenue. He was responsible for enterprise contracts and accounts for the start-up software company focused on college advancement. Mr. Amling graduated from the University of Pennsylvania where he received a bachelor's degree in art history.

Mr. Amling said: "I am excited to join our Aircraft Management team at such an exciting time in the industry. I look forward to supporting the growth and expansion of our aircraft management services, as well continuing to contribute to the overall success of Jet Linx."

Jet Linx has introduced numerous Aircraft Management programs over the last year in order to cater to the growing demand for management services. In January 2021, Jet Linx launched the Complete Aircraft Transaction (CAT) program, the industry's first and only full-service solution for the purchase, management and sale of a private jet. Jet Linx also created a Joint Ownership program, an innovative solution that makes aircraft ownership more accessible and affordable and offers all the benefits of owning a private jet at 50% of the cost due to shared ownership of the asset.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card, joint ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

