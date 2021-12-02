DETROIT, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollinger Motors, an all-electric truck company, announced a strategic collaboration with EAVX to develop electric work trucks that integrate EAVX's commercial work-truck bodies and accessories with Bollinger's electric vehicle platforms.

BOLLINGER MOTORS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH EAVX TO DEVELOP ALL-ELECTRIC COMMERCIAL TRUCKS

The terms of the collaboration will allow Bollinger and EAVX to design fully integrated electric vehicles for a wide variety of commercial applications, as well as coordinate offerings related to vehicle sales, after-sales parts, and vehicle servicing.

Bollinger Motors is developing an all-electric platform and chassis cab for various applications in class 3-6 vehicles, offering adaptable battery solutions to accommodate large payloads, sufficient range, and long-life durability.

EAVX, a business unit of JB Poindexter & Co, partners with the most advanced electric and alternative power-chassis producers to design, manufacture, distribute, and service the world's largest commercial fleets and markets.

"Electrifying commercial fleets reduces costs, increases reliability, and ensures the fleets will comply with forthcoming government mandates," said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. "Working with EAVX will allow us to offer our innovative all-electric solutions to a broader market of commercial customers and accelerate EV adoption across the country."

"We have a proven history of creating excellent work truck and commercial vehicle bodies and accessories, and we are now expanding our capabilities to provide alternative energy vehicles through this partnership with Bollinger Motors," said John B Poindexter, CEO and chairman, JB Poindexter & Co.

"Partnering with Bollinger allows EAVX to continue our holistic approach to integration of systems between the cab-chassis and the body," said EAVX chief operating officer and general manager, Mark Hope.

ABOUT BOLLINGER MOTORS

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a U.S.-based company, headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors will manufacture all-electric, on- and off-road trucks, the B1 Sport Utility Truck (SUT) and the B2 Pickup Truck, as well as electric platforms and chassis cabs for commercial vehicles in Classes 3-6. The B1 and B2 trucks may be reserved with a $1,000 deposit at www.BollingerMotors.com.

ABOUT EAVX

EAVX, the newest business unit and subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co, collaborates with the most advanced electric and alternative power chassis producers, allowing chassis partners to focus on their revolutionary and proprietary technologies. EAVX and the individual business units of JBPCO are the integration bodybuilders of choice for chassis producers serving present and future EV and alternative fuel markets and advanced vehicle technology markets. Visit jbpoindexter.com/eavx for more information.

ABOUT JB POINDEXTER & CO

JB Poindexter & Co is a portfolio of businesses that provide best-in-class commercial automotive and manufacturing goods and services. The company applies innovative operational and financial disciplines to truck and van bodies, pickup truck covers and accessories, industrial vehicle storage and shelving, funeral coaches, limousines, specialty industrial parts and expandable foam packaging. The portfolio of industry-leading business units includes Morgan Truck Body, Morgan Olson, Reading, Truck Accessories Group, EFP Corporation, FederalEagle, MIC Group, Masterack and EAVX. For more information, visit JBPoindexter.com or LinkedIn.

