Traditions Health Completes Acquisition of Homestead Hospice

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a national hospice and home health provider, announced that is has acquired Roswell, GA based Homestead Hospice ("Homestead"), a multi-state provider of hospice services. Homestead operates twenty-six offices across five states: Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, and Arizona.

(PRNewsfoto/Traditions Health, LLC)

As a leading provider of hospice and home health services, Traditions offers skilled nursing, therapy services, and both physical and spiritual end-of-life care. "We are thrilled to welcome Homestead to the Traditions family," said David Klementz, the President and CEO of Traditions. "The scale, clinical and operational excellence that is being established with this combination of companies will create significant opportunities and advantages for our patients and employees. This is an enormous accomplishment for our organizations, and we could not be more excited to integrate two excellent organizations."

The combination with Homestead strategically strengthens Traditions' footprint in the southeast, most notably in Georgia & South Carolina. Traditions is also adding a new footprint in Alabama, its seventeenth state. "We are proud to combine our company's reach and experience with Traditions and to help them expand their presence in key markets. This combination enables our company to grow and expand our excellent end-of-life care throughout the nation while ensuring continuous and consistent delivery of the best quality of care for our patients. We have chosen to combine with Traditions because we are like minded and believe in constant improvement of quality of care to achieve the best patient outcome. We look forward to working alongside the Traditions team," said Mallie Abdsharafat, CEO and Founder of Homestead Hospice.

Bank of America Securities acted as the sell-side advisor to Homestead.

About Traditions Health

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to over 7,500 patients across seventeen states. The company has recently been named to the 2021 Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Homestead Hospice & Palliative Care

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Roswell, GA, Homestead is a leading provider of hospice and palliative care services. The company provides care for over 2,000 patients, across five states, including Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Arizona and Ohio. Homestead Hospice was founded under the premise to provide hospice care that went above and beyond the basics to address the needs of patients and their families facing a terminal illness. Learn more at www.homesteadhospice.com.

About Dorilton

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

For media inquiries and relevant opportunities, please contact brian.talbott@doriltoncapital.com

