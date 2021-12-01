The new microscope allows for high-speed acquisition of high-resolution large field of view images deep within living organisms

Nikon introduces the new AX R MP multiphoton confocal microscope The new microscope allows for high-speed acquisition of high-resolution large field of view images deep within living organisms

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc., innovator of advanced microscope systems today announced the release of the AX R MP multiphoton confocal microscope, which can acquire high resolution, large field of view images, deep within living organisms at high speed.

Release Overview

Product Name AX R MP multiphoton confocal microscope Release Date Spring 2022

Development Background

Research fields such as neuroscience and immunology require the study of fast biological dynamics (e.g., cranial nerve signaling, blood flow) in large samples such as live tissues, and even whole animals with a microscope. These methods are continuously advancing and there is a demand for systems that support a broad range of experiments and enable lateral and axial observation of samples without changing their orientation. To meet such needs, Nikon manufactures high-speed multiphoton confocal microscopes that scan samples with an infrared ultrashort pulse laser*1, enabling observation of deep structures in three dimensions.

Now, Nikon has developed the AX R MP multiphoton confocal microscope, which enables high speed acquisition of high resolution, wide-field images. With an upright microscope configuration, a large space is provided under the objective to support a wide range of experiments and acquisition of images from various angles. The AX R MP efficiently acquires large amounts of data on ultrastructure in the deep regions of living organisms, supporting research into diverse biological phenomena.

*1 An infrared laser with pulse width from a few femtoseconds (1/10-15 seconds) to a few picoseconds (1/10-12 seconds). resulting in less photodamage to the sample.

Main Features

1. High speed scanning of high-resolution images with a large field of view to efficiently acquire large amounts of information

High resolution 2K x 2K (2048 × 2048 pixels) images with a large field of view (22 mm) can be acquired at high speed by combining the AX R MP with the dedicated AX-FNGP and AX-FNSP microscopes for multiphoton confocal systems, or the ECLIPSE Ti2-E inverted research microscope. Fast biological activities can be captured at high resolution right up to the periphery of the field of view using a resonant scanner. Large amounts of data can be acquired efficiently, supporting research of different biological phenomena.

3D imaging of blood vessels (Alexa 488) and epidermis (SHG) in a mouse paw. The optional AX R MP-dedicated CFI75 Apochromat LWD 20XC W water dipping objective for biological microscopes was used.

2. Responding to diverse experimental needs by providing a large space under the objective

A space with a height of 40 cm is provided under the objective of the AX-FNGP and AX-FNSP microscopes for multiphoton confocal systems to meet user needs for a sufficiently large experimental space to accommodate large living samples. Two stands are available: a gate stand for experiments that require more depth, and a single stand for experiments that require greater width. This increases the degrees of freedom when setting up samples and laboratory equipment, providing greater flexibility in adapting to large samples and different types of experiments.

Space under the objective (Gate stand)

Space under the objective (Single stand)

3. Achieving observation from various angles by tilting the objective

The newly developed optional CFI75 single tilting nosepiece can rotate the objective of the AX-FNGP and AX-FNGP microscopes for multiphoton confocal systems vertically or horizontally and can be adjusted to various angles. Observation may be performed without changing the orientation of the sample, resulting in an efficient workflow that saves time and effort.

Range of motion of CFI75 single tilting nosepiece (optional)

Range of motion of CFI75 single tilting nosepiece (optional)

4. Objectives that are capable of wide field-of-view observation of deep structures in vivo

A combination of the AX R MP with the optimum objective allows users to clearly observe the sample from the surface down to deep internal structures. High resolution objectives with chromatic aberration correction up into the near-infrared wavelength range are available to enable a variety of experimental approaches.

The optional AX R MP-dedicated CFI75 Apochromat LWD 20XC W water dipping objective for biological microscopes was released at the same time as the AX R MP. It can acquire bright images right up to the periphery of the field of view, with a design that minimizes light reduction at the periphery of the image, so that minute structures deep within living organisms can be captured with a large field of view.

Objectives recommended for AX R MP (optional). The lens on the far left is the AX R MP-dedicated CFI75 Apochromat LWD 20XC W water dipping objective for biological microscopes.

Specifications

Compatible microscopes AX-FNGP microscope for multiphoton confocal systems (gate stand model) AX-FNSP microscope for multiphoton confocal systems (single stand model)

* These upright microscopes are AX R MP-dedicated models. ECLIPSE Ti2-E inverted research microscope

* The inverted microscope is not compatible with the gate stand, single stand, and CFI75 single tilting nosepiece. High-speed image acquisition FOV 22mm resonant scanner Max. 2048 x 2048 pixels Max. 720 frames per second (512 x 16 pixels) 30 frames per second (512 x 512 pixels) CFI75 single tilting nosepiece (optional) [Rotation] Horizontal ±100° (manual) Vertical ±90° [Z axis coarse movement] ±3mm (manual) Recommended objectives (optional) CFI75 Apochromat LWD 20XC W （NA:1.00 WD:2.8mm） CFI90 20XC Glyc (NA = 1.00, WD = 8.20mm) CFI75 Apochromat 25XC W 1300 (NA = 1.10, WD = 2.00mm) CFI Apochromat Lambda S 40XC WI (NA = 1.25, WD = 0.20-0.16mm) CFI Plan Apochromat 10XC Glyc (NA = 0.50, WD = 5.50mm) CFI Apochromat LWD Lambda S 20XC WI (NA = 0.95, WD = 0.95mm)

+++

About Nikon Instruments Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. For more information, visit https://www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com/ or contact us at 1-800-52-NIKON.

(PRNewsfoto/Nikon Instruments Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nikon Instruments Inc.