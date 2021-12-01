Mendocino Farms Heading to The Heights in Houston

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Embark on a culinary adventure at Mendocino Farms where sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and more feature unexpected flavor combinations that make taste buds smile.

What's the news? Mendocino Farms , the fast casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is expanding to the center of Houston's urban renaissance with a new location in The Heights at M-K-T (600 N. Shepherd Drive), opening on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Why is this important? Since Mendocino Farms' Houston debut in 2019, the restaurant has grown to four area locations with The Heights opening and more to come early next year. Locals can experience the fearless flavors of Mendo with a celebratory free entrée offer when they create a My Mendo account and select "Houston-The Heights" as their favorite location before opening day. The offer includes a free sandwich, salad or bowl with any menu purchase during the first two weeks post-opening.

"The Heights' vibrant character and culinary scene makes M-K-T a prime spot to open our doors after the success of our other Houston locations," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "We envision this new location as a go-to destination for enjoying a Mendo culinary adventure, whether it's lunch with co-workers, dinner with family and friends, or a nourishing break for those enjoying the nearby Heights Hike and Bike Trail. It's an exciting moment for our brand to invite more Houstonians to Eat Happy."

What's good to eat? Mendocino Farms' menu offers tempting twists on classics and never-before-tasted combinations, all in the familiar format of sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and more. Guests can enjoy approachable yet flavorful selections like the Farm Club, fit for foodies who crave the classics, or more adventurous menu items like the Avocado & Quinoa Superfood Ensalada, made with chopped romaine, curly kale, quinoa and millet, house-made superfood krunchies, succotash with roasted corn, black beans and jicama, red onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, grape tomatoes, and avocado topped with chipotle vinaigrette – or the new Chimichurri Steak & Shishito Bowl with roasted, carved steak over ancient grains tossed with caramelized onion jam and chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers with broccolini, tomatoes and red onions, and grilled lemon.

With a focus on whole, from-the-earth ingredients, the menu also features seasonally inspired sides and soups like the Wild Rice Salad with Butternut Squash and Apples, the Thai Curry Squash Soup and the Greek Lemon Chicken & Farro Soup.

How/where can I get it? Dine-in, order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pickup or delivery. With flavors made to travel, delivery is available through third-party partners including UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates. As a neighborhood gathering spot, Mendocino Farms also offers flexible catering options to build a community that shares in the joy of good food.

Click here to stay up to date on the new location in The Heights.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 42 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in store, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the restaurant company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com.

