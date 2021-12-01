Medalogix Muse Empowers Continuum Care Hospice and Affinity Care Hospice with Machine Learning Tool

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuum Care Hospice and Affinity Care Hospice, a New York based hospice and palliative care provider operating in seven states, has successfully implemented Medalogix Muse, a machine learning and predictive modeling tool to meet the needs of their patients.

The Muse technology evaluates and models every clinical assessment, medication, vital sign, and other relevant data to perform a risk stratification of all hospice patients. The tool then highlights the patients with the most critical needs and visually alerts the agency to perform additional care. Continuum/Affinity is then able to make accurate changes to care plans based on the condition and location of the patient (LTC, SNF or in home).

According to the CEO of Continuum/Affinity, Samuel Stern, the agency needed a tool to increase care at the end-of-life. "We looked for a solution that could maximize care. Prior to Muse, clinicians had to figure out when a patient was going to transition," said Stern.

Due to Medalogix Muse's technology, the team at Continuum/Affinity uses the product to help reaffirm and direct their decision-making as clinicians. "Muse monitors the EMR in a way that people can't, and it utilizes data in the system earlier to determine when a patient is transitioning than we would have been able to," said Stern.

"We are proud to partner with Continuum/Affinity and support their teams in ensuring each patient receives the care they need at the end-of-life," says Elliott Wood, President and CEO of Medalogix. "We look forward to supporting their dedication to treating each person as an individual with unique needs and goals, which is exactly what Medalogix Muse is designed to help agencies accomplish."

About Continuum Care Hospice and Affinity Care Hospice

Continuum/Affinity provides terminally ill patients and their loved ones with the support and care they require to live their lives comfortably. Continuum's skilled hospice team is dedicated to helping patients and their families maintain their dignity and quality of life. The organization's goal is to provide physical, emotional, and spiritual comfort for the patient's family so that they feel confident in the crucial decisions that come along with terminal illnesses. For more information, visit https://affinityhealthmanagement.com/.

About Medalogix

Founded in 2012, Medalogix is a one-of-a-kind data analytics company in the post-acute care space. Transforming home health and hospice agencies by leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning and innovative cloud technology to equip clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time. The company's five machine learning products have demonstrated improved patient outcomes, and reduced cost to the healthcare system, including reduced hospitalization, appropriate and timely transitions to end-of-life care, and optimized visit utilization for patients. For more information, please visit Medalogix at https://medalogix.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn @Medalogix.

