Book the ulti-mutt Vrbo holiday home for your pet

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When life gets ruff, even our pets need a break in a space to call their own. This holiday season, Vrbo® is celebrating the furriest members of the family with a once-in-a-lifetime op-paw-tunity to be treated to their very own custom-built Vrbo doghouse.

Vrbo commissioned a special set of five limited-edition doghouses inspired by its most pup-ular vacation home property types. The set includes a luxe chalet, a cheery beach cottage, a trendy A-frame, a modern ranch house, and a groovy mid-century modern bungalow. Families and their lucky pooches can book-to-buy one of these special doghouses for $100 each on December 9 with proceeds benefiting the Best Friends Animal Society to help fund shelters and pets in need.

"We've asked a lot of our homes this year and could all use a much-needed break for the holidays. While us humans can easily book a Vrbo property for a relaxing escape, our pets also deserve a relaxing place to rest their paws," said Alison Kwong, Vrbo spokesperson and dog mom. "Families love bringing their pets along on vacation and staying at pet-friendly vacation homes together - we've seen a 40% increase in demand for pet-friendly vacation homes on Vrbo. With this limited-time-only set of dreamy doghouses, families can treat their loyal companions to an extra-special dog-sized stay this holiday season."

"Woooof, woof woof woof. Woof woooof woof woof, woof woof. Woof woof," said Juniper, a Vrbo employee's dog. "Between the school science experiments and the Zoom meetings my humans have had at the house all year, it's been hard to find a quiet place to nap. My pet parents love to stay in Vrbo properties when we travel, so I've always wanted my very own Vrbo doghouse to snooze in. My favorite is the chalet because I love to sleep by the fireplace and dream about squirrels."

Families can book-to-buy one of these doghouses on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. CST, available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Both humans and pups alike can preview the doghouses starting today by visiting vrbo.com/petholiday.

To find inspiration for your next family getaway – furry family members included – see all the paw-some pet-friendly properties in the Vrbo app or at Vrbo.com.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

© 2021 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo, HomeAway, the Vrbo logo, and the HomeAway logo are trademarks of HomeAway.

For more information, please contact media@vrbo.com.

This mid-century modern bungalow comes with a splashy dog pool and a succulent garden.

A chic A-frame is perfect for the trendy pups that know what’s up.

Chalet-all-day in this luxe cabin complete with a cozy fireplace for naps.

This beach cottage is calling all dogs that love the sun, surf, and sand, and it even comes with a rooftop checkerboard.

This modern ranch house in a classic Eichler style even has its very own water and food station.

