Unisys' Growing Global Leadership in Digital Workplace of the Future Solutions Recognized by Leading Technology Advisory Firm ISG Focus on end-user experience, experience level agreements, automation and transformation of traditional service desks cited as key factors that increased Unisys' competitive strength across the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil and Australia

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized the company as a global leader in a range of digital workplace services and solutions across the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil and Australia. In particular, the analysis reveals Unisys' increased competitive strength and portfolio attractiveness in the U.S. as compared to 2020.

The ISG Provider Lens™ "Digital Workplace of the Future" Report evaluates the relative capabilities of more than 30 software vendors/service providers, based on a multi-phased research and analysis process, and positions these providers within different quadrants based on their ability to provide digital workplace and managed service support. In each quadrant, providers are categorized as being Leaders, Product Challengers, Contenders or Market Challengers.

In the U.S. report ISG ranks Unisys as an overall "Leader" and highlights several areas of strength including growth in newly acquired clients, focus on experience level agreements, increased focus on enhancing productivity and experience, automated and user-friendly experiences and reinforced unified communications as a service capabilities following the acquisition of Unify Square.

In the U.K., Unisys is ranked as a "Leader" in Managed Employee Experience and Managed Digital Workplace Services for Large Accounts categories. In Brazil, ISG ranks Unisys as a "Leader" in three areas: Managed Employee Experience, Managed Digital Workplace Services for Large Accounts and Workplace Strategy Services for Large Accounts. In Australia, Unisys is a "Leader" in Workplace Strategy Transformation Services and Managed Digital Workplace Services. And in Germany, Unisys is ranked a "Leader" in Managed Employee Workplace Services for Large Accounts

ISG provided the following commentary about Unisys in the U.S. report:

"Unisys, as a part of its holistic process, empowers its clients to shift from traditional SLAs Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) to Experience-Level Agreements (XLAs) for measuring end-user experiences…During the last year, nearly 33 percent of newly acquired clients focused on XLAs."

"Unisys offers intelligent workplace services, which enable its clients to prioritize employee experience."

"Unisys IntelliServe leverages an integrated suite of technologies for delivering intelligent and user-centric experiences in the existing modern digital workplace. This service includes advanced analytics, AI, machine learning, automation, identity authentication and omnichannel support, which help clients transform traditional service desk."

"The acquisition of Unify Square has further added to Unisys UCaaS offerings, which helps in providing experience-focused managed employee experience services. The capabilities of Unify Square empower Unisys to offer seamless collaboration and real-time proactive monitoring."

Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys said: "We are delighted that ISG has recognized the strength and evolution of Unisys' digital workplace capabilities around the world – including our focus on employee experience. An effective and productive digital workplace requires thinking beyond just technology. You must consider the organisational structure, polices, procedures and culture required to ensure an excellent employee experience regardless of whether you are in the office or working remotely. This is critical as a positive employee experience not only enables better collaboration and productivity, it is also a point of differentiation for employers in the war for talent."

To learn more on this research and why ISG recognizes Unisys as a Leader click here or visit www.unisys.com/offerings/digital-workplace-services.

Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions

Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions deliver advanced workplace solutions to help clients transform their digital workplaces and create exceptional end-user experiences. Unisys works with clients to transform their end-user experience to engage and retain employees, increase collaboration and innovation and drive productivity and business growth. In February 2021, for the third consecutive year, Gartner positioned Unisys as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America report. In May 2021 ISG recognized Unisys as a leader in providing managed services for Azure and 365 Modern Workplace within the Microsoft® Ecosystem in the Australian market.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com.

