Canon U.S.A., Inc. Garners Prestigious Center of Excellence Recognition from BenchmarkPortal

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing quality customer service is an important component of a brand's reputation. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has again been recognized for its work in cultivating that stellar reputation, with its Customer Solutions Center being certified as a Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal. Canon garnered one of the most prestigious awards in the customer service and support industry for the 13th consecutive year.

Contact centers achieve the Center of Excellence distinction based on best-practice metrics drawn from the world's largest database of objective and quantitative data that is audited and validated by BenchmarkPortal researchers.

"Providing our customers high-quality service and support is always paramount, and assisting them as they navigate the hybrid work environment has underscored the importance of helping our channel partners and end customers," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Earning recognition by Benchmark Portal for the 13th straight year is a great achievement and reflects our commitment to providing customers with top-quality service and support."

To earn a Center of Excellence designation, a customer service contact center needs to rank in the top-10 percent of the contact centers surveyed, according to BenchmarkPortal. Judged against a balanced scorecard of metrics for efficiency and effectiveness, Canon's Customer Solutions Center was determined to have demonstrated superior performance on both cost and quality-related metrics compared with its industry peers.

Canon is one of just 10 companies to have ever been recognized as a Center of Excellence for 13 straight years, ranking it among a very select group of companies in BenchmarkPortal's largest contact center performance database globally.

"The achievement of the Center of Excellence represents a contact center's commitment to delivering customer service that is both effective and efficient. It is the culmination of important initiatives that were undertaken to achieve sustainable service excellence," said Bruce Belfiore, CEO of BenchmarkPortal.

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information on BenchmarkPortal please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

