Aviatrix Arms Customers with Multi-Cloud Native Network Security Distributed threat visibility and control built natively into the network data plane that identifies traffic to malicious destinations, and provides policy-based automated remediation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the leader in multi-cloud native networking and network security, today announced new security capabilities – ThreatIQ with ThreatGuard™ – which embeds network security across the Aviatrix multi-cloud native data plane and enables every network node to provide security inspection and enforcement.

ThreatIQ with ThreatGuard inspects traffic in real-time as it crosses the network, providing deeper visibility into activities potentially missed by traditional network security approaches such as NGFW and other legacy solutions. Embedded into the Aviatrix multi-cloud data plane, these new capabilities enable every network node to provide traffic inspection and enforcement, while policy-based automated remediation of identified threats eliminates delays stemming from manual administrative action and review.

"At Avis, our advanced infrastructure enables application teams to quickly deliver new features and experiences for our customers and partners," said Matthew Benner, Global Vice President of Infrastructure and Core Services at Avis Budget Group. "Aviatrix has been instrumental in day two operations within our multi-cloud environment by providing us with the right level of fidelity to quickly detect and isolate issues whenever they occur."

The flexibility of multi-cloud network architecture has led to its rapid adoption by enterprises world-wide, but it has also led to increased exposure to varied security risks. With limited control, visibility, and network security in multi-cloud deployments, enterprises often struggle to manage threats like data exfiltration and malicious traffic across cloud service providers (CSPs).

Funneling traffic through security choke points or adding third-party appliances can be ineffective against data exfiltration and botnet operations, as new environments or shadow IT may circumvent their usage. Additionally, the distributed nature of separate cloud teams managing different CSPs creates organizational redundancies, while hindering a coordinated strategy to protect against malicious activity. This results in a dynamic environment with increased business risk and an unacceptably high mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR).

By embedding security into the multi-cloud data plane, Aviatrix provides an elegant and efficient solution to these challenges which complements existing security solutions.

"Aviatrix has been instrumental to how we architected a multi-cloud infrastructure that operates as a unified fabric with security at its core," said Fernando Robayo, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Network at Jefferies Financial. "This agility with control has enabled us to become highly responsive to the needs of our business."

Multiple Clouds. One Network Architecture. One Operational Model.

The Aviatrix multi-cloud native network platform is software-deployed and operated by enterprise customers. The software directly programs the native cloud constructs to maintain the simplicity and automation unique to each cloud provider. Aviatrix adds advanced networking, security, automation, and day-two operational visibility for enterprises using one or more public clouds.

"In the cloud, Internet access has never been easier for workloads. For security personnel, safeguarding connectivity, gaining visibility, and remediating threats has never been more challenging," said Bryan Ashley, Vice President of Product Marketing at Aviatrix. "We're committed to consistently introducing new ways of ensuring our customers can reduce business risk by layering in security at the network data layer without impacting business agility."

Availability and Additional Information

ThreatIQ with ThreatGuard is available immediately from Aviatrix, authorized partners and public cloud marketplaces. For more:

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix is the pioneer of multi-cloud native networking and network security. More than 500 customers worldwide leverage Aviatrix to create a common, multi-cloud networking and network security platform that delivers enterprise-class visibility and security controls with the simplicity and agility of cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification (ACE), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at Aviatrix.com.

