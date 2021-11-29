Small Cap Growth Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 2nd

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET on Thursday, December 2nd with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET.

"We are proud to highlight a diverse roster of companies that demonstrate the value and resilience of the small cap equity market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

