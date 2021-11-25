Otabo Gets In Step with Customers and Vendors with Centric PLM™ Footwear company uses technology to increase agility

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, Otabo.

Otabo Gets In Step with Customers and Vendors with Centric PLM™

Transparency is increased for customers and vendors and all product data is organized in one central location.

Otabo is an international, full-service footwear manufacturing company that levels the playing field for smaller brands and elevates agility and efficiency for larger companies. Otabo was launched in 2016 by founder and CEO Sabrina Finlay. Today, Otabo has a network of 50+ factories at its disposal. It is relationship forward and quality focused.

Otabo quickly outgrew spreadsheets, Word docs and emails as the engines of their product development process. The company wanted to increase their own efficiency and selected Centric PLM as the vehicle to drive their digital transformation. After implementation, transparency is increased for customers and vendors, all product data is organized in one central location and workflows streamlined are redefined.

Otabo had the foresight to have contingency plans in place prior to the pandemic but when it hit, the company took remarkable, admirable actions. These steps allowed them to navigate the pandemic with exceptional agility, pulling together with both their customers and competitors to navigate through this extreme market disruption. How did they do it?

Read the full story

Request a Demo

Join FDRA's discussion on supply chain agility – Dec. 8

Otabo (www.otabo.com)

Otabo, founded in 2016, is an international footwear, apparel and accessories manufacturing company. After over a decade in the footwear manufacturing business, CEO Sabrina Finlay realized that great ideas from startups were not getting the support they needed and had more potential than people realized. One question changed everything: "Why are you turning down small accounts when they're actually the most meaningful?"

Finlay started exploring opportunities to partner with passionate creators to bridge that gap. She has forged her own path within the rigid manufacturing industry to cultivate a company that is relationship forward, transparent and quality focused. Otabo's unique approach allows small startups to compete with big brands and big brands to become more agile and efficient. Now, Otabo works with over 50 factories and hundreds of materials and components vendors to help great ideas find their feet.

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLMTM, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB focuses on core tools and industry best practices for emerging brands. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Centric PLM ™ for Consumer Goods (PRNewsfoto/Centric Software)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centric Software