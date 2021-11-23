Roseman Law, APC Expands into Northern California and Strengthens Leadership Team

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roseman Law, APC, a full-service real estate and business law firm with over 25 years of experience, announces their expansion into Northern California with Allison Andersen as their newest partner to their prestigious leadership team.

"I am honored to be joining Roseman Law's team as their newest partner, serving and supporting a talented client-focused law firm that upholds the legal profession's highest values," said Andersen. "The firm's ethical and quality legal representation aligns with my approach, and I'm excited to join during their time of expansion."

Andersen has been practicing Construction Defect and General Counsel for over 15 years and brings her expertise of litigating issues, free speech, and the enforcement of covenants, conditions and restrictions to Roseman Law, APC. She has the experience-based wisdom and insight to competently guide an association through the legal process and achieve excellent results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Allison Andersen as partner at Roseman Law," said Steve Roseman, Founder and Managing Partner of Roseman Law. "She has a stellar reputation within the industry and embraces the culture of excellence that our firm strives to achieve. We look forward to working with Allison as our newest partner as we grow Roseman Law in the new region of Northern California."

About Roseman Law, APC:

Headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, with offices across Southern California, Roseman Law, APC prides itself on providing quality and ethical legal representation to their clients in the areas of real estate, corporate/business, homeowner association, and construction defect law. The firm provides innovative legal solutions for its clients with its substantial trial experience that best meet their diverse spectrum of clients' unique and varied needs in a timely and cost-effective manner. Roseman Law, APC utilizes the latest technologies including cloud-based, video conferencing, and many other new and innovative technologies to best serve their clients legal needs in the twenty-first century.

