InventHelp Inventor Develops SmartPhone Screen Sun and Privacy Shield (SVH-251)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professional driver, I have trouble seeing the phone screen contents in the bright sunlight when I'm using the GPS," said an inventor from Savannah, Ga. "I also wanted a way to keep my screen contents private when riding the subway or on a bus."

He developed a prototype for this patent-pending F J HOODIE to shade cell phone screens from sun glare to improve visibility of the screen both inside and outside of the vehicle. Easy to apply and remove, it also ensures a measure of privacy of contents while using a cell phone in public venues, such as buses, trains or planes, for safety and prevention of identity theft. It is also hands-free, lightweight and user friendly. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

