Documentary - The Dark Pond of Money

Multi-billion dollar alleged Ponzi scheme affects public pensions of Nevada, Michigan, Louisiana, Hawaii and the endowments of Harvard, Stanford and Berkeley

Eide Bailly LLP warns of 'Finding 2016 - A Material Weakness' in annual report of the Nevada Capital Investments Corps investment in Hamilton Lane fund-of-funds

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For over 9 years, a former CIBC Wood Gundy Investment Advisor and his clients have fought an uphill battle with securities regulators, police, and the Nevada courts to regain ownership of a Nevada gold mine. The Dark Pond of Money documents the evolution of the story from the alleged theft of one mine to allegations of bankruptcy fraud, concealment, contempt, RICO, possession of stolen property and a multi-billion dollar Ponzi scheme involving public capital.

The perpetrator is Waterton Global Resource Management and the victims include 10's of thousands of public investors together with public pensions from Michigan, Louisiana, Hawaii and Nevada. In addition, according to Cheryl Brandon of Waterton, the endowment funds of Harvard, Stanford and Berkeley are also significant investors in Waterton Precious Metals Fund II where US$2.1 billion is allegedly 'at risk' of asset mispricing.

Eide Bailly LLP , in their 2016 public audit of the Nevada Capital Investment Corp ("NCIC") stated "We consider Finding 2016-A described in the accompanying Schedule of Findings and Responses to be a material weakness." The annual report goes on to say. "In August 2012, NCIC contracted with the firm of Hamilton Lane to serve as the professional fund-of-funds manager for the program. Together with the NCIC, Hamilton Lane formed the Silver State Opportunities Fund (SSOF) LLC to serve as the investment vehicle to make private equity investments. Hamilton Lane also contributes equity to the SSOF. As the fund-of-funds manager for SSOF, Hamilton Lane has discretionary authority to make all investments within the statutory, regulatory and contractual parameters set by Nevada."

In 2014 Hamilton Lane invested in Waterton Precious Metals Fund II on behalf of the NCIC.

Canada has become the world's playground for financial fraud. Bockhold Investment Management ("BIM") and the BIM Committee, representing 150 client families of BIM, have been on a relentless pursuit of justice. Their debacle highlights the inadequacies of our multi-jurisdictional regulatory system and the need for dramatic reform.

The Dark Pond of Money was released to the mining industry on November 4 and has already had over 7800 viewers on YouTube. We also encourage concerned investors to visit https://bockholdinvestment.com where we provide copies of court filings, affidavits, regulatory presentations, and evidence in support of our claims.

On behalf of Gryphon Gold and the clients of Bockhold Investment Management,

Murray Bockhold,

Chairman, BIM

US Bankruptcy Court District of Nevada Case No. 13-51496-GWZ

Supreme Court of British Columbia Case No. S-1812835

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bockhold Investment Management