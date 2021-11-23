Delta's Patented 5-Axis SCARA Robot System Wins 2021 LEAP Innovation Award - Motion Control Category (Silver)

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a world-class provider of industrial automation solutions, today announced its patented 5-axis Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) System won the Silver Award – Motion Control Category at the 2021 Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program (LEAP) Innovation Awards, a prominent accolade in the United States for innovative technologies in a broad range of industrial sectors. The award recognized the substantial added value of Delta's highly integrated DRS60L Series system, which allows OEM machine builders to add reliable and high-performance robotics to their machines with its unique 5-axis architecture and integrated controls – with better speed and accuracy compared to a higher-cost 6-axis articulated robot arm. Delta's solution is ideal for assembly-related applications, such as angled pick-n-place and 2D/3D dispensing, as well as machine tending for CNC/machine tool market.

Mr. Dave Morse, Vice President of Sales & Product, Industrial Automation at Delta Electronics (Americas), said, "We are deeply proud to receive this prestigious distinction. Delta leverages its core competencies in high-efficiency power electronics and system integration, its commitment to innovation, and decades of experience in automation, to continuously develop cutting-edge industrial automation products and solutions capable of fostering energy-efficient smart manufacturing. Our patented and highly-integrated 5-axis SCARA Robot Arm system is a manifestation of Delta's superior capabilities to provide effective solutions for their demanding applications. We look forward to expanding the footprint of this versatile robotics solution across North America."

The LEAP awards recognized the inventive 5-axis design and high integration of Delta's DRS60L Series SCARA Robot Arm platform, which includes a rotary servo gear motor mounted to the end of the Z-axis spline, allowing the end-of-arm tooling to rotate and pivot with excellent flexibility and accuracy with comparable effectiveness to a 6-axis articulated robot arm. The standard system offers 600mm reach, 200mm Z-stroke, 3kg payload, and high repeatability of robotic cycle time within 0.45 seconds. Moreover, an enhanced version offers reach, Z-stroke and payload up to 800mm, 420mm and 8kg respectively. Delta's innovative solution is designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of demanding tasks, such as angled pick-n-place, 2D/3D dispensing and specialized insertion for automated assembly.

Mr. Bill Faber, Director of Product Marketing & Business Development, Industrial Automation at Delta Electronics (Americas), said, "It is a significant win for Delta being honored with the prestigious LEAP Awards for its SCARA Robot with Integrated 5th Axis. It not only showcases the achievement Delta has made in the robotics industry but how we put ourselves in the customers' position to develop a cost-efficient and fully integrated robot arm/controls solution that was ready for large OEM Machine builders to integrate into their machines. By lowering the threshold of implementation, we hope to see more manufacturers deploy industrial robots – achieving performance and accuracies on the machine and the manufacturing line."

The LEAP Awards are organized annually by the B2B industrial publishing house WTWH Media, LLC, owner of Design World and other leading industrial and technology magazines, honoring the most innovative and promising products across a broad spectrum of technologies.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 39 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

