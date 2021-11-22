G5 Entertainment releases Mary's Mahjong in Germany

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play mahjong puzzle game, Mary's Mahjong, currently only available in the Google Play Store and limited to Germany. The gradual rollout across all other countries and platforms to follow soon.

In Mary's Mahjong, players travel to the coastal city of West Heaven Bay, Mary's childhood home where she resumes her career as an architect facing a challenging task: to restore and rebuild the once great beach town in order to attract tourists and residents. In this seaside-themed puzzle game, players uncover fascinating secrets, find hidden treasures and solve challenging mahjong puzzles.

As with all new G5 games, Mary's Mahjong has G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

