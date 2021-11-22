Conagra Brands Employees Raise More Than $520,000 During Annual "United For Change" Campaign Funds support United Way, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation (ACLU), and Human Rights Watch

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands announced today the results of its annual "United For Change" employee giving campaign, raising more than $520,000 to benefit United Way, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation (ACLU), and Human Rights Watch. The campaign is designed to increase employees' understanding of the root causes of poverty while also prioritizing issues of racial and social justice. A portion of employee contributions made throughout "United For Change" will also be matched by the Conagra Brands Foundation.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)

Conagra's strong focus on creating an inclusive culture is exemplified through partnerships with community and social justice organizations. These initiatives create connections that help employees better understand the disparities that exist in their communities and provide an opportunity to support effective programs and resources that strengthen and empower individuals from underrepresented backgrounds.

Throughout the campaign, more than 2,260 employees from 36 facility and office locations across the United States, Mexico, and Canada contributed personally-meaningful gifts to support vital programs in the communities where they live and work. In addition, "United For Change" provides awareness opportunities and a forum for employees to learn from leading nonprofits on topics such as how economic development plays an essential role in the transformation of neighborhoods, and ways to build more equitable communities. The ACLU Foundation, United Way and Human Rights Watch were chosen as partners by Conagra employees for the fundraising campaign.

"Our employees are the heart of our organization and they care deeply about the well-being of their neighbors who are experiencing hunger and inequality," said Robert Rizzo, Senior Director, Conagra Brands Foundation. "While our teams are actively involved in philanthropic efforts year-round, I'm proud of the impact they've made during our United For Change campaign. We remain committed to supporting organizations that help create lasting positive change in the communities our employees call home."

For more information on Conagra's diversity and inclusion efforts, please see the company's Citizenship Report.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

About Conagra Brands Foundation

Conagra Brands Foundation believes everyone has a right to healthy and nutritious food knowing that food insecurity exists in every U.S. county. The Foundation partners with exceptional national and local nonprofits with high-impact programs located in the communities where we live and work. By focusing our efforts within five areas: Direct Food Access, Cooking Skills, Nutrition Education, Healthy and Active Lifestyles and Urban Agriculture, we are able to be a leader in the fight against food insecurity in North America.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Tim Wrona, Conagra Brands

312-549-5400

tim.wrona@conagra.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.