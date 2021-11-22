Casio Encourages Everyone To Shop Local This Holiday Season

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, November 27th, Casio America, Inc. encourages everyone to help support and celebrate the beating heart of every community by shopping locally. Small Business Saturday brings the opportunity to acknowledge the tremendous work and challenges small businesses endure to bring communities together, contribute to our economy and generate jobs. Whether you're shopping for the music enthusiast or the timepiece lover on your list, this holiday season, help local businesses boom and shop your favorite Casio products at your local jewelers and music retailers.

Gifts for Music Aficionados

Bring holiday cheer and the gift of music with the ultra-portable Casiotone CT-S1 and compact CDP-S150. Ideal for players of any age or skill level, the CT-S1 brings music to life with 61 full-size keys and over 60 studio-quality tones. Users can connect the CT-S1 with Casio's free Chordana Play app for advanced functionality, and with the optional WU-BT10 Bluetooth® MIDI/audio adapter, the unit can be used as a Bluetooth speaker when connected to any PC, Mac, iOS or Android device. For added portability, the CT-S1 features strap pins and can be powered with six AA batteries. The CT-S1 (MSRP: $199.99) is available in three color variations (white, black and red).

Also designed for musicians of varying skill levels, the CDP-S150 digital piano delivers a realistic piano sound and feel with 88 scaled, hammer-action keys and high-quality piano sounds at an affordable price. The CDP-S150 (MSRP: $479.00) includes stereo grand piano plus nine other tones with adjustable effects, as well as a one-button recorder for capturing performances.

Gifts for Watch Lovers

Casio offers a great mix of functional and trendy timepieces to fit any lifestyle. The EDIFICE ECBS100D-1A for him and the VINTAGE A700WMG-9AVT for her come in sleek designs for clean, elegant looks. The ECBS100D-1A (MSRP: $260) features a slim stainless-steel case and band and comes equipped with Tough Solar Technology and Smartphone Link connectivity via the EDIFICE Connected app to offer precise timekeeping, easily manage World Time, alarm settings and much more. From the Casio Vintage collection comes the A700WMG-9AVT (MSRP: $74.95). Dressed in a gold IP case and Milanese band, this model elevates any look with a clean design and comes equipped with a daily alarm, LED light and stopwatch.

For those who appreciate a tough, dependable watch that is also stylish, Casio offers the GA2200BB-1A for him and the GMAS2100-1A for her. Both models feature a carbon core guard structure to deliver a slim profile and lightweight case. The GA2200BB-1A (MSRP: $120) comes in a stealthy all black case and band, a diagonal digital display in the lower right corner of the dial, six screws securing the bezel and large buttons to create a unique look. The GMAS2100-1A (MSRP: $99) comes in a black resin case and band with rose gold dial accents.

For Outdoor Enthusiasts

Casio's PRO TREK's PRTB70 series offers essential features to help navigate any adventure. Its quad sensor technology allows users to track steps, detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude and temperature variations. In addition, when connected to the PRO TREK Connected app via Bluetooth®, users can view outdoor specific features including route log, location indicator and calories burned, plus access fishing specific features including finding the best fishing sites around the world. The PRTB70 (MSRP: $240) is available in black, blue, and green.

