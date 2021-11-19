It's Time for a Family Cruise Vacation with Holland America Line as Vaccines Expand to Kids

The perfect way to spend the holidays, spring break and summer is on a multigenerational family vacation

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that COVID-19 vaccinations are available to everyone over the age of 5, there's no better time for families to book a Holland America Line cruise. With a full Club HAL youth program, entertainment and cuisine for all ages, onboard amenities that range from a sports court to spa, and a variety of destinations, Holland America Line is ready for multigenerational travel to resume.

To help families embrace traveling together again, the cruise line's latest offer allows kids aged 5 to 17 sailing as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom to cruise for free. Good for select holiday sailings and cruises through spring 2022, families can make the upcoming months merry and bright by setting sail over winter break to the warm waters of the Caribbean or Mexico. After the holidays, the ships continue to explore both regions, along with the California coast. Come spring, families also can cruise through May to Europe, Canada/New England or Alaska with the same offer.

The offer is good on select sailings through May 31, 2022. Travelers are encouraged to check Holland America Line's website often for new deals that will make a dream family cruise all the more affordable.

Rotterdam is Ready to Welcome Families

Rotterdam, Holland America Line's newest ship, set sail on its maiden voyage in October 2021. With 11 dining outlets, a state-of-the-art World Stage featuring immersive entertainment and the full Music Walk complement of Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard, everyone in the family will find their favorite way to experience the ship.

All Pinnacle Class ships, including Rotterdam, feature Family Staterooms with more living space to spread out and relax. Accommodating up to five guests, family staterooms offer special amenities including two bathrooms and extra closet space.

Club HAL Entertains the Kids

On board, kids, tweens and teens ages 5 to 17 can enjoy Club HAL, Holland America Line's supervised youth activities program with dedicated spaces on board. Younger cruisers can meet other kids their age for arts and crafts, sports, video game competitions, scavenger hunts, challenging team games, themed parties and more.

Additional ships currently in service or ready to reenter service by the end of the year include Rotterdam's Pinnacle Class sisters Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam, along with Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Zuiderdam.

Amazing Alaska for All Ages

One of the most sought-after family vacations is a cruise to Alaska, and no one explores The Last Frontier like Holland America Line. Every port has an adventure that's sure to excite all ages, like dog sledding on a glacier, panning for gold, a lumberjack show, whale watching, heading out on a leisure tour aboard a Bering Sea crabbing boat and more. On board, younger guests can earn their Junior Ranger Badge from the Glacier Bay National Park Ranger.

Cruise and Stay Healthy

Holland America Line is currently committed to operating vaccinated cruises, as defined by the CDC through Feb. 28, 2022, and children 5 years and older will be eligible to sail. These cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Additionally, fully vaccinated guests must produce a negative viral COVID-19 test (medically supervised PCR or antigen test) taken within TWO days of embarkation on all Holland America Line sailings. Booked guests should keep up to date with the latest requirements for all ages at hollandamerica.com.

Holland America Line's Worry-Free Promise program gives cruisers full flexibility to change plans, cruise protection before and during the journey, and peace of mind with enhanced health and safety protocols on board and on shore. The Flexible Cancellation Plan enables guests to cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit. The Cancellation Protection Plan allows cancellation up to 24 hours in advance of departure.

Cruise Fares Start at $898 for a Family of Four

With the "Kids Cruise Free" offer, starting fares for a Holland America Line cruise are $449 per person, double occupancy, so a family of four could take a vacation for just $898. Over the holidays, cruise fares begin at $549 per person, double occupancy, making a cruise getaway a great option over school break. *Taxes, fees and port expenses are extra. Restrictions apply.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

