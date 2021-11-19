H&M USA Presents The "Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market" In Times Square NYC Flagship This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of a year-long partnership in March 2021 and the successful 'Inspire Tour' this past July, H&M is proud to present the "Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market" at its Times Square location in New York City, kicking off on Small Business Saturday on November 27th. Featuring BFABW vendors from across the country, H&M's partnership and support will help to highlight Black Women business owners and further assist the nonprofit's mission of empowering, educating, and inspiring Black Women and the people who support them.

Buy From a Black Woman is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher that connects over 600 Black Women owned businesses across the United States and provides a community of support with the goal of helping them flourish. Through the partnership with the retailer, 56 Black Women owned businesses have been featured in H&M stores and at events across the country so far, with more to come this holiday season.

The "Buy From a Black Woman Holiday Market" in H&M Times Square will see four different events and feature a total of 26 Black Women owned businesses from across the country. Customers visiting the H&M flagship in the heart of New York City can meet the vendors and shop for their favorite holiday gifts. A variety of businesses will be featured, ranging from skincare, stationery, to home accessories and more. Many of those featured support additional causes, standing true to Buy From A Black Woman's motto, "When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community."

"'Tis the season to support Black Women! This summer we let you know that Black Women are here, and the 'Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market' presented by H&M is a reminder that we are not going anywhere. I'm excited to share the work these women are doing with the world through our continued partnership. We came together with the purpose of amplifying Black Women business owners and it is because of our cooperative passion that we can keep going. Buy From A Black Woman and H&M are here for Black Women," says Nikki Porcher, Founder of Buy From a Black Woman.

Since the start of the partnership in March, the BFABW vendors have garnered more exposure and generated more sales than ever before. H&M USA is committed to using its platform to support economic participation and growth, because when Black Women and their businesses flourish, communities thrive.

"We are thrilled by the success of our partnership and applaud the work being done by Nikki Porcher and Buy From a Black Woman," said Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for H&M USA. "It is gratifying to see our investment in empowering communities generate tangible results for these business owners and create life-changing impact."

The first Holiday Market kicks off on November 27th, 2021 and will reopen with new vendors on December 4th, 11th and 18th. A full list of vendors attending each event can be found here.

