Z; ZG Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Zillow Group, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 17, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: Z) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow between February 10, 2021, and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that, despite operational improvements, the Company experienced significant unpredictability in forecasting home prices for its Zillow Offers business; (2) that such unpredictability, as well as labor and supply shortages, led to a backlog of inventory; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to wind-down its Zillow Offers business, which would have a material adverse impact on its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Zillow you have until January 17, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

