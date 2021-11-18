Small Business Mentors Expanding Ranks on Giving Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday, SCORE is opening its doors and welcoming new volunteers to its corps of 10,000 expert business mentors who are helping American small business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCORE volunteers make a significant, positive impact in the 1,500+ communities they serve. In 2020, SCORE volunteers donated nearly four million hours of service and helped start 45,027 new businesses. They supported the creation of 119,562 jobs and mentored 143,651 small business clients, many of whom reported higher revenues and business growth. Eighty-two percent of the small businesses SCORE helped during the pandemic ended up staying in business.

"I'm extremely passionate about entrepreneurship. I believe it can be a path to generational wealth-building and change a family's legacy," explained North Metro Atlanta SCORE mentor McKieva Sullivan. "Volunteering with SCORE allows me to share what I've learned during my entrepreneurial journey and contribute to the lives of others. Their success is my success."

SCORE volunteers come from diverse backgrounds and areas of industry expertise. They serve in a variety of roles including business mentors, subject matter experts, local workshop presenters, chapter support and as local community advocates. Volunteers donate their time on a regular basis or for the occasional consultation, but all share a passion for lifelong learning, giving back to others and enriching their local communities.

"My SCORE mentor, Carol Heiberger, asked me hard questions, provided feedback based on her business knowledge and experience and offered moral support," said SCORE client Adam Diltz, owner of Elwood Restaurant in Philadelphia, Pa. "She helped by being a sounding board, allowing me to think and ask questions without having to face judgment or scrutiny."

Learn more at score.org/volunteer.

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start, grow or troubleshoot a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

