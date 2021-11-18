PanOxyl® 10% Acne Foaming Wash Achieves Status as #1 Best-Selling Acne Product in U.S. Crown's PanOxyl maximum-strength solution outperforms in acne market with one unit being sold every 11 seconds

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Therapeutics, a division of Crown Laboratories, is proud to announce that its PanOxyl 10% Acne Foaming Wash is now the #1 Best-Selling Acne Product in the United States for a period of 52 weeks1, according to data from NielsenIQ's ScanTrack Service.

Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories)

PanOxyl 10% Acne Foaming Wash is an award-winning formula that contains 10% benzoyl peroxide, the highest-concentrated over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide wash available on the market. According to Nielsen, one PanOxyl 10% Acne Foaming Wash is sold every 11 seconds2. Trusted by both consumers and physicians alike, the PanOxyl Foaming Wash is part of a growing portfolio of PanOxyl products dedicated to providing solutions for the entire acne cycle. It is suggested that PanOxyl be used as part of a daily routine to clear existing breakouts and help prevent new blemishes from forming.

"We are thrilled to have reached this incredible milestone with the 10% Acne Foaming Wash," said Steve Gallopo, General Manager, Crown Therapeutics. "This achievement speaks to the product's efficacy and highlights our dedication to providing best-in-class, innovative skin science solutions for lifelong healthy skin."

"When patients with acne concerns come to me, I often recommend they incorporate PanOxyl into their daily regimen," said Dr. Tiffany Jow Libby, Board Certified Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon. "This benzoyl peroxide wash is highly effective at killing acne-causing bacteria and unclogging pores. My patients also love that they can find the products at any major retailer."

PanOxyl 10% Acne Foaming Wash is available on Amazon, and in retailers such as Walgreens, Target, CVS, Walmart and Rite Aid.

1Crown Laboratories, Inc. calculation based in part on data reported by NielsenIQ through its ScanTrack Service for the Acne Category for the 52-week period ending 11/6/2021, for the total U.S. market, xAOC, according to the NielsenIQ standard product hierarchy. Copyright © 2021, Nielsen Consumer LLC.

2Calculation based on Total Minutes in 52 Weeks (524,160) / Total Units Sold * 60 Seconds Per Minute = how many seconds per unit sold.

About PanOxyl®

Known for its #1 selling acne wash in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a clinically-proven, dermatologist recommended line of products designed to clear, treat, and prevent acne to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 45 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit https://www.panoxyl.com/.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eight years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

