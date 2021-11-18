Getting Answers
InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Secure Bumpers on Pontoon Boats (TRO-400)

Published: Nov. 18, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to simplify the task of positioning bumpers on a pontoon boat," said an inventor, from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the FENDER CLIP. My design offers a quick and hassle-free alternative to traditional methods of securing bumpers."

The invention provides an effective way to secure bumpers alongside a pontoon boat. In doing so, it helps to prevent scratches and unwanted damage. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of pontoon boats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for larger watercrafts and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-400, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

