Infolob Adds Oracle Cloud at Customer to its Exadata Expertise

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolob is delighted to announce its entrance into the elite group of Oracle Partners who have successfully implemented Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer (ExaCC) since the much-awaited product was launched by Oracle near the end of 2019. This is remarkable because for existing Oracle customers with on-premises Exadata environments – Exadata Cloud@Customer is a hybrid cloud model that enables cloud-management of enterprise class databases – behind their firewall.

This accentuates Infolob's elite Exadata expertise that has earned many accolades over the past decade with its superlative Engineered Systems' competencies — including Oracle Most Valuable Partner in 2018, 2019, and 2020. More than half of the company's 250+ experts are Oracle certified.

Delivered to an esteemed lifestyle retailer with nearly one thousand stores across the U.S. — Infolob pulled in all its top resources to evaluate the utilization of the retailer's existing Oracle infrastructure in a way that a new, ExaCC environment could be sized. The ExaCC platform consisted of three half racks to replace seven on-prem platforms of various sizes and configurations, which in turn reduced the size and complexity of the database infrastructure. The consolidation of the infrastructure resulted in hosting more databases per platform as compared to the incumbent infrastructure, and significantly optimized application/database performance.

Infolob has migrated, and is currently managing, over 50 production database instances on the retailer's new ExaCC environment along with many more non-production environments.

Speaking about his latest accomplishment, Infolob's Chief Technology Officer, Tim Fox, says "Infolob's deep skills with Exadata on-prem solutions translates directly to the Exa C@C platform. Our team has mastered the nuances of this new Engineered System allowing Infolob to provide the potential cost savings and flexibility of a Cloud-based, Enterprise Database Platform."

"87% of the Global Fortune 100 utilize Oracle Exadata for its numerous excellent features, further enhanced in the latest version X9M. And for existing Exadata customers — Cloud@Customer is a quick and easy option to accomplish a hybrid cloud environment, behind their firewall. As Exadata experts — Infolob is dedicated to helping organization extract maximum performance and fully utilize all Exadata features, and at minimum costs," highlights Vijay Cherukuri, Founder and CEO of Infolob Solutions, Inc.

