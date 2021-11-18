Dreamscape Companies Penetrates Red Hot Charleston Market with Acquisition of The Saint Hotel Charleston

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape Companies, founded by real estate industry veteran Eric Birnbaum, today announces its acquisition of The Saint Hotel Charleston, a boutique hotel situated in the heart of the city's historic French Quarter, centered in Downtown Charleston. The purchase of The Saint Hotel Charleston comes on the heels of several recent acquisitions in key regional markets and illustrates the company's commitment to its target goal of $1 billion in acquisition over the next 24 months. This acquisition also signifies Dreamscape's first point of entry into Charleston, a market that has continued to boom and expand in recent years as well as garner national attention.

The Saint Hotel Charleston

Aimbridge Hospitality will oversee and manage operations at The Saint Hotel Charleston. With tourism resuming and Charleston's popularity continuing to increase, Aimbridge, a leading global hospitality management company, is working together with the hotel's staff to ensure a seamless and top-of-the-line opening experience.

"2021 has been a big year for Dreamscape and it continues with the acquisition of The Saint Hotel Charleston," said Eric Birnbaum, Founder & CEO of Dreamscape Companies. "While we have penetrated several major regional markets in the past several months, Charleston is particularly significant as it is a deeply magnetic city that has continually flourished over the years. Tourism continues to thrive here, and we couldn't be more excited to become a part of this beloved city as well as develop a presence in one of its most lively neighborhoods."

"This transaction is another example of our ability to acquire off-market properties given our strong industry relationships" said Scott Broder, President of Dreamscape Hospitality. "Charleston is one of the top lodging markets in the country and we plan on being very active in the Charleston community."

Perhaps the most well-known area in Charleston, the French Quarter has long been a favorite among locals and tourists alike for its charming streets, A-list restaurants, and pulsing energy. Located at 194 East Bay Street, The Saint Hotel Charleston is situated at the center of this historic district and its boutique design offers guests a unique combination of both romance and adventure. Visible on both Bay and Cumberland Streets, the 45-room establishment places guests within arms-reach of live music and Lowcountry fare with High Cotton, an award-winning restaurant, and Slightly North of Broad, a celebrated eatery, located just next door. The property will also feature a 1,350 square-foot penthouse suite inclusive of an outdoor terrace overlooking East Bay Street, which will be one of the most luxurious single guestroom offerings in the city.

In addition to incredible restaurants, guests at The Saint Hotel Charleston are also steps from an abundance of desirable shopping, impressive galleries and stunning parks, all of which make the French Quarter a mecca for experiential tourism. The hotel's proximity to bustling Downtown, as well as the riverfront and Market and King Streets ensures the walkability of the location as well as a wealth of activities suitable for day and night. When venturing beyond The Saint Hotel Charleston's prime location guests can enjoy other hallmarks of the Charleston peninsula, including its vibrant waterways and candy-colored facades dotting 90 miles of coastline.

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape's mission is to create long-term financial prosperity through a diversified portfolio of differentiated, forward-thinking real estate projects. Led by Founder and CEO Eric Birnbaum, Dreamscape owns and operates residential, retail, hospitality, entertainment and gaming properties, (re)developing experience-centered spaces that focus on maximizing each property's intrinsic value. For more information, please visit www.dreamscapecos.com .

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, global hospitality company offering best-in-class hotel management services across a broad spectrum of franchised branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge's premium portfolio represents approximately 1,500 properties in 49 states and 20 countries, inclusive of pipeline. With the most robust brand diversity in the industry, Aimbridge and its affiliates represent 84 lodging brands, in addition to more than 82 independent boutique/lifestyle hotels in the portfolio. As the world's largest third-party operator, Aimbridge is dedicated to its mission to leverage its scale to add value for owners and opportunities for associates better than any hospitality operator. Aligned with a concentrated focus, agility, and expertise for each vertical, Aimbridge drives market success for hotels and optimizes investment returns for owners. Aimbridge Hospitality's global headquarters is based in Plano, Texas, with additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Evolution Hospitality, Aimbridge's Lifestyle Division, is based in San Clemente, Calif. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow. The company's division in Mexico, Group Hotelero Prisma, has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Dreamscape Companies