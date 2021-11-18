BioHiTech Global Reports Record Results With Third Quarter Revenue Up Over 500% From Year-Ago Period

BioHiTech Global Reports Record Results With Third Quarter Revenue Up Over 500% From Year-Ago Period Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenue

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, today announces financial results for its fiscal third quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

The Company continued its revenue growth in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 , with total revenues of $4.5 million , up 509% over the year-ago quarter and 31% over the prior quarter.

Third quarter Digester and Corporate line of business revenues increased by approximately 431% over the year-ago period and 28% over the prior quarter, driven by Carnival Cruise Lines equipment sales.

Operating loss improves to ($1.1) million versus a loss of ($3.9) million in the year-ago period and ($2.0) million in the prior quarter.

Corporate Highlights Q3 2021

BioHiTech continues growth in Cruise industry with strong Carnival Corp. sales

BioHiTech expands market presence in Higher Education Institutions with additional Digester Sales and student research opportunities

BioHiTech engages pilot efforts to explore Digester use in Supermarkets

Tony Fuller, BioHiTech's CEO, commented: "We are pleased with our third quarter performance which represents the fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue for BioHiTech, with revenues rising 31% to $4.5 million versus the prior quarter and 509% over the year-ago quarter. In addition to our strong revenue growth, we also made significant progress in our efforts to cut costs and improve our profitability. In the third quarter, our operating loss improved to a loss of ($1.1) million versus a loss of ($3.9) million in the year-ago period and ($2.0) million in the prior quarter. We achieved lower SG&A, which declined to $1.7 million versus $2.0 million in the prior quarter and stronger gross margins, which increased to 23% in the third quarter versus 14% in the prior quarter. We will continue to focus on cost optimization as we work to achieve profitability.

"Our success in the third quarter is a true testament to the dedication and perseverance of our amazing team who have surpassed our goals through a shifting macroeconomic landscape. We continue to accomplish strong growth in our Maritime/Cruise vertical while fostering an expansion in Higher Education, Retail, and other verticals. Moreover, we achieved strong performance in our Martinsburg Plant, which is operating with stronger, more efficient output given the resolution of the issues that hampered sales in recent quarters.

"Our efforts in the Higher Education vertical have driven growth through additional digester orders at prominent universities across the East Coast as they seek to accomplish sweeping sustainability goals including increasing landfill diversion and reducing their carbon footprint. We have also worked with these institutions to provide groundbreaking research and educational opportunities for students to gain a unique perspective on the impact of our solutions on myriad climate impacting factors, waste management and new technologies to achieve sustainability goals.

"Our team is also expanding pilot efforts exploring the benefits that large supermarket chains may gain from employing our Digesters, enabling efficiencies, and mitigating waste at its source throughout their operations.

"We are also currently evaluating numerous complementary strategic alliances or acquisition candidates that are part of our ongoing efforts to identify potentially accretive opportunities. We anticipate our growth will continue to come from organic sales of our technology solutions, sales of Solid Recovered Fuel, as well as potential acquisitions that support our mission as a company and a responsible corporate citizen," concluded Mr. Fuller.

Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021

The Company continued its revenue growth in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, with total revenues of $4.5 million, increasing 31% over the second quarter of 2021 and 509% over the year-ago period. Third quarter revenues marked the fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue, driven by continued strong sales into Carnival Cruise Lines with its Digesters.

The overall contribution (revenues, less direct costs) increased to 23% of revenue in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 14% in the prior quarter and negative 69% in the year-ago period. The improvement in contribution margins versus the prior quarter was driven primarily by equipment margins increasing to 33%, up from 31% and to a lesser extent, rental service and maintenance, which increased to 42%, up from 34%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) declined to $1.7 million in the third quarter, down from $2.0 million in the prior quarter and $1.9 million in the year-ago period. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 38% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 58% in the prior quarter and 259% in the year-ago period. The decline in SG&A was the result of increasing sales and cost reductions in SG&A.

The loss from operations improved to $1.1 million, down from $2.0 million in the prior quarter and $3.9 million in the year-ago period. As a percentage of revenue, the operating loss improved to negative 25% versus negative 59% in the prior quarter and negative 527% in the year-ago period. The improvement in the operating loss was driven by higher gross margins and operating leverage.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company incurred a consolidated loss from operations of $1.1 million, had a consolidated net loss of $1.8 million and a net loss attributable to parent of $1.2 million.

At September 30, 2021, restricted cash was $6.4 million and unrestricted cash was $600,000.

Conference Call to be held Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET

Mr. Tony Fuller, Chief Executive Officer of BioHiTech, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Also joining Mr. Fuller on the call from management will be Brian Essman, Chief Financial Officer. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a live question-and-answer session.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. Our unique solutions enable businesses of all types as well as educational and governmental facilities to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including statements about the estimated contract value, additional purchase orders or deliveries, and the ability of the Company's products to improve environmental outcomes and achieve corporate sustainability goals, are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

Company Contact:

BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Lisa Giovannielli

VP, Corporate Communications

O: 888.876.9300

E: lgiovannielli@biohitech.com

Investors:

ir@biohitech.com

Financial Tables Follow

BioHiTech Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue























Equipment sales

$ 3,152,639

$ 293,876

$ 8,050,145

$ 616,992 Rental, service and maintenance



785,576



423,996



1,654,232



1,251,122 HEBioT



585,102



625



1,314,204



1,383,656 Management advisory and other fees (related party)



—



24,380



—



124,380 Total revenue



4,523,317



742,877



11,018,581



3,376,150 Operating expenses























Equipment sales



2,112,407



171,002



5,154,747



317,406 Rental, service and maintenance



455,436



139,665



1,008,608



552,195 HEBioT processing



898,094



945,810



2,454,862



2,778,514 Selling, general and administrative



1,699,343



1,924,293



5,357,697



5,740,158 Impairment expense



—



917,420



—



917,420 Depreciation and amortization



505,353



562,143



1,508,284



1,747,109 Total operating expenses



5,670,633



4,660,333



15,484,198



12,052,802 Loss from operations



(1,147,316)



(3,917,456)



(4,465,617)



(8,676,652) Other expenses, net























Interest (income)



(159)



(108)



(469)



(17,730) Interest expense



1,042,253



1,023,165



3,101,669



3,060,775 (Gain) on sales of fixed assets



(8,957)



—



(8,957)



— PPP Loan forgiveness



(421,300)



—



(421,300)



— Loss from unconsolidated entity



10,982



—



43,731



— Total other expenses, net



622,819



1,023,057



2,714,674



3,043,045 Net loss



(1,770,135)



(4,940,513)



(7,180,291)



(11,719,697) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(583,261)



(1,647,782)



(1,979,000)



(3,190,788) Net loss attributable to Parent



(1,186,874)



(3,292,731)



(5,201,291)



(8,528,909) Other comprehensive income























Foreign currency translation adjustment



32,810



71,067



16,766



40,931 Comprehensive loss

$ (1,154,064)

$ (3,221,664)

$ (5,184,525)

$ (8,487,978)

























Net loss attributable to Parent

$ (1,186,874)

$ (3,292,731)

$ (5,201,291)

$ (8,528,909) Less – preferred stock dividends



(175,169)



(205,115)



(533,193)



(587,428) Deemed dividend on down round features



(622,482)



(21,738)



(622,482)



(21,738) Net loss – common shareholders



(1,984,525)



(3,519,584)



(6,356,966)



(9,138,075) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.07)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.49) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -

basic and diluted



28,478,706



22,044,540



27,034,898



18,787,566

BioHiTech Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















September 30,







2021

December 31,



(Unaudited)

2020









(Revised) Assets











Current Assets











Cash

$ 622,088

$ 2,403,859 Restricted cash



3,764,521



1,884,691 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $196,338 and $151,459 as of September 30,

2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



1,861,455



1,574,047 Inventory



1,007,537



695,110 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



210,544



184,274 Total Current Assets



7,466,145



6,741,981 Restricted cash



2,603,506



2,607,945 Equipment on operating leases, net



1,037,006



1,311,755 HEBioT facility, equipment, fixtures and vehicles, net



35,044,593



35,946,225 License and capitalized MBT facility development costs



8,007,484



8,072,471 Other assets



1,887,988



2,006,048 Total Assets

$ 56,046,722

$ 56,686,425













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 3,711,475

$ 2,492,606 Accrued expenses and liabilities



1,477,032



2,515,724 Accrued interest payable



758,725



1,279,018 Customer deposits



559,106



1,802,725 Current portion of notes, bonds, debts and borrowings



10,821,272



10,120,457 Deferred revenue



298,752



138,961 Total Current Liabilities



17,626,362



18,349,491 Non-current portion of notes, bonds, debts and borrowings



28,832,835



29,645,227 Accrued interest (related party)



1,982,423



1,807,857 Non-current lease liabilities



1,137,806



1,216,861 Liabilities to non-controlling interests to be settled in subsidiary membership units



—



1,585,812 Total Liabilities



49,579,426



52,605,248 Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 333,401 shares designated and issued, and 95,312 and

125,312 outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



476,560



626,553 Commitments and Contingencies











Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,209,210 designated; 1,936,214 issued;

542,673 and 848,292 outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively:



5,057,942



6,621,576 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 29,156,691 and 23,354,130 shares issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



2,916



2,334 Additional paid in capital



75,099,785



64,371,007 Accumulated deficit



(74,790,336)



(68,537,145) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(127,048)



(143,814) Stockholders' equity attributable to Parent



5,243,259



2,313,958 Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests



747,477



1,140,666 Total Stockholders' Equity



5,990,736



3,454,624 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 56,046,722

$ 56,686,425

BioHiTech Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

















Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (7,180,291)

$ (11,719,697) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:











Depreciation and amortization



1,508,284



1,747,109 Impairment expense



—



917,420 Amortization of operating lease right of use assets



59,179



72,402 Provision for bad debts



45,000



126,119 Share based employee and vendor compensation



369,828



1,835,750 Interest resulting from amortization of financing costs and discounts



330,916



419,715 Loss from unconsolidated entity



43,731



— (Gain) on sale of fixed assets



(8,957)



— PPP Loan Forgiveness



(421,300)



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities



(924,430)



(909,507) Net cash used in operating activities



(6,178,040)



(7,510,689) Cash flow used in investing activities:











Purchases of facility, equipment, fixtures and vehicles



(252,929)



(207,173) Proceeds from sale of vehicle



8,957



— Refund of deposit



—



5,000 MBT facility development costs incurred



(29,513)



(62,949) Net cash used in investing activities



(273,485)



(265,122) Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from the sales of common stock



7,548,502



8,437,480 Proceeds from the sale of Series F convertible preferred stock units



—



1,560,450 Proceeds from Payroll Protection Program Loan



—



421,300 Repayment of Senior secured note



(1,000,000)



— Repayments of long-term debt



(3,265)



(3,544) Related party advances, net



—



725,000 Net cash provided by financing activities



6,545,237



11,140,686 Effect of exchange rate on cash (restricted and unrestricted)



(92)



(18,129) Net change in cash (restricted and unrestricted)



93,620



3,346,746 Cash - beginning of period (restricted and unrestricted)



6,896,495



5,536,952 Cash - end of period (restricted and unrestricted)

$ 6,990,115

$ 8,883,698













Supplementary cash flow information (cash paid during the periods):











Interest

$ 2,892,850

$ 1,596,332 Income taxes



—



—













Supplementary Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:











Transfer of inventory to leased equipment

$ 54,000

$ 84,501 Acquisition of right of use leased asset and creation of lease liability



—



412,647 Accrual of Series A preferred stock dividends



35,543



52,654 Payment of Series A preferred stock dividends in common stock



79,181



— Conversion of preferred stock into common



—



239,566 Payment of preferred stock dividends in common stock



390,460



21,732 Issuance of subsidiary membership interest in exchange for liabilities due non-controlling interest entity



1,918,947



— Exchange of subsidiary non-controlling interest in exchange for liabilities owed Company by non-controlling interest entity



333,135



—













Reconciliation of Cash and Restricted Cash:











Cash

$ 622,088

$ 4,950,112 Restricted cash (current)



3,764,521



1,287,138 Restricted cash (non-current)



2,603,506



2,646,448 Total cash and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 6,990,115

$ 8,883,698

