Anuvia Plant Nutrients Wins Fast Company's Inaugural Next Big Things in Tech Award

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anuvia Plant Nutrients has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the world's Next Big Things in Tech. The inaugural award program is the magazine's first to focus entirely on technological advances, honoring "technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries in the next five years."

Anuvia was recognized for its proprietary nutrient technology that replaces or augments traditional fertilizers, allowing large-scale agricultural crops to be grown sustainably. The company's unique process applies the natural principles associated with organic matter in the soil to create an enhanced efficiency plant nutrition product. The result is increased crop yields for farmers, healthier soil, and improved environmental protection.

"For an agricultural input to be recognized next to the likes of artificial intelligence and other foundational technologies speaks to the innovation we've brought to the industry," said Amy Yoder, CEO, Anuvia Plant Nutrients. "It also underscores the importance of bringing technologies to market that both make an instant impact on farming and ensure an abundant food supply for future generations."

By upcycling organic materials into plant nutrient products that work with the ecosystem, not against it, Anuvia's technology is helping to maximize agriculture production now and for the long term all while supporting sustainability.

Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech highlights new technology breakthroughs that promise to help define the future of the industries they serve. Entries consisted of products, services, features, research, and other technological efforts that are on their way to having a positive impact for consumers, businesses, or society at large in the next five years. The final list, which includes global giants, intrepid startups, and research that's fresh from the labs, recognizes 65 technologies that are making waves.

"Fast Company is thrilled to highlight cutting-edge technologies that are solving real-world problems in unexpected ways. From climate change and public health crises to machine learning and security, these technologies will certainly have a profound impact on the future, and we're honored to bring attention to them today," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

About Anuvia Plant Nutrients

Anuvia Plant Nutrients manufactures high-efficiency, sustainable bio-based fertilizers for the agriculture, turf, and lawncare industries. Located in Winter Garden, Florida, the company developed and uses a unique technology that not only optimizes nutrient availability and efficiency for plants, but also improves soil health, preserves natural resources, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Anuvia is committed to offering easily adoptable, profitable, and sustainable solutions to customers, their communities, and global agriculture. To learn more about Anuvia Plant Nutrients – GreenTRX for Turf and Lawn, SymTRX for Agriculture – visit www.anuviaplantnutrients.com.

